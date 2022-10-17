Nakia Creek wildfire in Washington forces evacuation of a THOUSAND homes

Smoke from the man-made fire was seen from Portland, Oregon

Washington officials have issued a mobilization order for all fire departments to join and fight the blaze

A fast-moving man-made wildfire in Washington state put 40,000 homes into an evacuation zone Sunday night as the blaze grew to 400 acres.

Unusually warm and dry temperatures caused the Nakia Creek Fire in southeastern Washington to breach containment lines late on Sunday, the Clark County Regional Emergency Service reported.

The fire, now officially out of control, has led to a mandatory evacuation zone with 1,000 additional homes near Camas and Washougal, with Clark County Sheriff officers dispatched to each home to ensure residents are evacuated on Sunday. evacuated.

The entire evacuation zone now covers 35,000 to 40,000 homes as the fire continues to the southwest. USA today reports.

Others have not yet been forced to evacuate, but may need to do so soon if the fire continues to spread.

Shelters were quickly set up by the Red Cross at the Camas Church of the Nazarene. It is set up for overnight stays and pets are allowed, but the Red Cross wants people to bring their own kennel and pet supplies.

Schools in the area were also canceled on Monday.

Smoke from the large fire, which broke out on Oct. 9 and was determined to be man-made, could be seen in nearby Portland, Oregon, billowing through the air as firefighters desperately try to fight it.

Washington state officials have now issued a mobilization order that opened all fire departments to supply resources against the blaze — which contained just 20 percent Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire is difficult to fight as it spreads on extremely steep ground as nearly 100 personnel, supported by water-dripping helicopters, try to fight it.

They announced on Saturday that they were making ‘good progress’, although an air quality advisory will remain in effect until 5pm Monday.

The fire comes as the western United States continues to experience a drought amid unusually high temperatures.

Firefighters are pictured in southwest Washington attempting to fight the blaze after it spreads across 400 acres of hilly land

The evacuation zone now covers 35,000 to 40,000 homes as the fire continues to move southwest

In nearby Vancouver, Washington, temperatures reached 86 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the previous record of high temperatures set in 1958 by four degrees.

Portland, Oregon reported the same temperature on Sunday, surpassing the daily maximum of 80 in 2020.

Those temperatures are expected to cool down Monday, but warm up again by mid-week.

Meanwhile, windy conditions in recent days have contributed to the spread of the fire.

‘The fire is really dynamic. It’s smoky and it’s mainly spreading to the southwest,” Sharon Steriti of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources told USA Today.

“Hopefully we’ll have a better idea tomorrow when the weather changes, but erratic winds are forecast.”