Naked Wines sees another director leave

Naked Wines has announced the departure of another director as the online wine retailer struggles to revive its fortunes.

The company told investors on Thursday that non-executive director Justin Apthorp resigned, effective immediately after 35 years with the group, including 21 on its board.

Apthorp’s departure is the latest in a series of bosses and directors who left the company after a challenging 2022, during which it warned of “material uncertainty” about its ability to continue operating.

Its CFO left over the summer, while another director, who also happened to be one of his biggest investors, left in September after just three weeks on the job.

His departures came as the company announced staff and spending cuts, and the replacement of its previous president in September, as part of a review after seeing a slump in business last year.

It also brought back its founder Rowan Gormley as an advisor to the board ahead of the finalization of a new business strategy.

After seeing a surge in customers during the pandemic, Naked Wines spent heavily on advertising and increasing its wine inventory in anticipation of further sales growth, which never materialized.

Naked Wine’s overzealous expansion also left it struggling with the terms of a loan, which could only be accessed if the company hit certain growth metrics.

Commenting on Apthorp’s departure, Chairman David Stead said: “I would like to thank Justin for his dedicated service to the Company, initially as an executive at Majestic Wine, then through his non-executive role as we reshape the group and We achieved significant growth.” through the pandemic.

I wish you all the best for the future.

Apthorp added: ‘It has been a privilege to see this business develop from a UK focused store based retailer to an international online group leading the US direct to consumer wine market.

“I am confident that the company will continue to deliver its market-leading proposition for the benefit of wine drinkers, winemakers, employees and shareholders around the world.”

Naked Wines Shares it fell 0.9 percent to 135 pence in afternoon trading on Thursday. They have lost almost 80 percent of their value in the last year.