‘Naked England madness! Cheated at Wembley again!’ How Bild reported Lionesses Euro 2022 win

Heartbreak, frustration and the same old excuses. Exactly what you would expect from England after a major football final against Germany went into extra time.

Only it’s not us this time – it’s them.

England won. The Lionesses finally brought football home, winning our first major international trophy since 1966. And it’s the Germans left to ponder what could have been.

‘Cheated again at Wembley!’ this is how the country’s biggest tabloid, Bild, summed up a night of broken dreams at Wembley, recalling Hurst’s infamous goal 56 years ago that helped England win a 4-2 World Cup win.

The newspaper complained that the ‘nasty’ Lionesses had rammed their keeper into the post, ‘cheated’ in the 26th minute when an alleged handball was brushed aside on VAR review, then ‘laughed’ when a shot hit the post in the second half .

‘Naked Madness’ is how they responded to Chloe Kelly’s iconic party as she poked a corner home deep in extra time to send England into a meltdown and write her and her teammates’ name in the history books.

This is how minute by minute anticipation and enthusiasm turned into apologies and disbelief when – for once – England defeated Germany to take home a trophy…

“Buy a title now. Wembley madness! Here we go’: Germany enter the game with confidence as their team have never lost a European Championship final and have never been beaten by England in England before Sunday night

‘Injury shock before kick-off. Popp missing from start 11’: Early doubts creep in as team captain and top scorer Popp sits on bench after warm-up injury

‘Dirty scene! Rammed our Frohms against the post’: Ellen White is admonished for shoulder-shock at German ‘keeper when an early first-half chance begs

Huuuuge missed opportunity. It has to go in!’ Germany come close to scoring in the 26th minute as Leah Williamson goes off the line – with VAR ruling out a penalty for handball

“Half-time at Wembley. Exciting final. It’s all in there, girls: Without mentioning the handball, Germany remains excited about their chances when the half ends 0-0

“We’re a lot better now. A goal is needed’: Germany started the second half much better, leading to the familiar feeling on both sides that England’s hopes were about to be destroyed

‘Argh! England laugh at our post bad luck’: Germany regret their misfortune after hitting the post, but with a palpable feeling that the winning goal is not long in coming

‘Yes, the equalizer! We are back’: Ella Toone beautifully lobs the German ‘keeper’ to make it 1-0 before Lina Magull hits back to make it 1-1. Guess which goal made headlines there?

‘Now extra time. What a Wembley thriller’: the Germans remain optimistic about their chances, as extra time comes with the score 1-1. We’ve all seen this before, haven’t we?

‘Naked English madness! Oh no, we’re behind again’: Chloe Kelly flips the bill with a 110th minute toe poke, driving off to celebrate with her shirt off to the shock of the Germans