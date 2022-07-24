Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher, 35, is found dead ‘next to cans of dust cleaner’

Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher was found dead sitting on a dog at an Arizona home.

The homeowners found Rauscher, 35, dead on a bed in the guest bedroom on July 17 next to several cans of dust cleaner.

Police said there were no signs of malicious intent and the dog was unharmed.

Rauscher was a contestant on the Discovery Channel survival series in 2017, as well as the spin-off show XL in 2018.

Her castmate Jeremy McCaa said he is “broken” by the loss of his close friend, who was a “strong woman” and “great person.”

Rauscher had stayed at Prescott’s home and looked after the owners’ dog while they were on vacation.

They found she found her body after they returned from their trip on Sunday afternoon. It is not clear exactly when she died.

The police were also unsure whether the reality TV star had used up the compressed air and noted that they had found no suicide note or other drug paraphernalia in the house.

Prescott Police Department spokesman Corey Kasun said: TMZ the Yavapai County medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Neither the police nor the coroner immediately responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

McCaa, who appeared alongside Rauscher on the seventh season of Naked and Afraid, posted a heartfelt tribute to his friend last Tuesday, describing how their relationship “bloomed” from costars to friends.

“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain,” he wrote. “We had such chemistry on the show and it grew into a friendship beyond words can describe.”

The survivalist said he considered Rauscher “family” and knew he could “always count on her.”

“We had so many moments where we would just be there for each other,” he said. “She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, a wonderful person and I will always cherish our moments together.”

Her smile was unique. Her friendship was great.’

McCaa then spoke directly to Rauscher and said, “You were gone too soon and taken from us too soon. You will always be my Mel. I love you and I’ll see you again one day. The world has lost a wonderful person.’

He asked his followers to pray for her loved ones before deciding, “Goodbye, my queen.”

On Wednesday, McCaa posted another tribute, sharing videos of a time she caught a fish on an apparent camping or hiking area.

“We always entered a competition,” McCaa writes in the clip. “Mel told me to get my ass down so she could take a picture with her and the fish she just caught. Gio told her to get back in the water so it could breathe.

“I was whining about something and she says we should dig it up in the back.”

