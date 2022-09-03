Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher, 35, died from ‘huffing’ air canisters
Naked and frightened contestant Melanie Rauscher died from gasping air bottles while petting a dog in Arizona, an autopsy report confirmed.
The Yavapai County medical examiner said Rauscher, 35, who was found dead on July 17 near cans of dust cleaner in Prescott, Arizona, said the reality TV star had inhaled the poisonous propellants. TMZ reported.
It led to death from difluoroethane toxicity, known as “huffing,” an inexpensive way for people to get high by inhaling dust cleaning sprays.
Rauscher was a contestant on the Discovery Channel survival series in 2017, as well as the spin-off show XL in 2018.
The reality TV star watched over a couple’s dog in Prescott while they were on vacation. They returned and found her dead in a bedroom near cans of dust cleaner
Rauscher had stayed at Prescott’s home and looked after the owners’ dog while they were on vacation.
They found her body on a bed after they returned from their trip.
There has been a recent crackdown to prevent young people from getting high on gas bottles, with New York banning anyone under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream bottles.
‘Laughing gas’ or ‘hippy crack’ can be inhaled by discharging nitrous gas cartridges, also known as ‘whippets’.
Inhaling the gas can cause low blood pressure, fainting, heart attack and sudden death.
New York has banned anyone under 21 from buying whipped cream cans amid alarming reports that one in five teens are using gas cartridges to get high
Any store in New York that sells a whipped cream canister to anyone under the age of 21 will be fined $250 for the first violation. Subsequent violations can result in fines of up to $500 for each violation of state law
According to the Alcohol and Drugs Foundation, the possible long-term effects can lead to memory loss and psychosis.
According to the DEA, about one in five teens will have used inhalants by the time they turn 13 or reach eighth grade.
Any store that sells a whipped cream can to anyone under 21 in New York will be fined $250 for the first offense.
Subsequent violations can result in fines of up to $500 for each violation of state law according to the Albany Times Union.
After reports of her death, fellow Constant and longtime friend Jeremy McCaa (left) said he ‘felt broken’ by the loss of Rauscher
McCaa, who appeared alongside Rauscher in the seventh season of Naked and Afraid
Rauscher returned to the show through its spin-off. Pictured: Rauscher alongside Naked and Afraid XL colleague Dustin ‘Duck’ Campbell in 2018
After reports of her death, fellow contestant and longtime friend Jeremy McCaa said he “felt broken” at the loss of a “strong woman” and “great person.”
McCaa, who appeared alongside Rauscher on the seventh season of Naked and Afraid, posted a heartfelt tribute to her on social media, describing how their relationship “blooms” from costars to friends.
“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain,” he wrote. “We had such chemistry on the show and it grew into a friendship beyond words can describe.”
The survivalist said he considered Rauscher “family” and knew he could “always count on her.”
“We had so many moments where we would just be there for each other,” he said. “She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, a wonderful person and I will always cherish our moments together.”
Her smile was unique. Her friendship was great.’
What are the risks of inhaling ‘hippie crack’?
Laughing gas has been nicknamed ‘laughing gas’ because of the euphoric and relaxed feeling that people who inhale it can sometimes feel.
The substance – also known as ‘hippie crack’ – is normally purchased in pressurized canisters, which are usually transferred to a container, such as a balloon, from which the gas is inhaled.
The effects of nitrous oxide vary depending on how much is inhaled, but include:
• Feelings of euphoria, relaxation and calm.
• Dizziness, difficulty thinking clearly and giggling/laughter.
• Sound distortions or even hallucinations.
Risks include:
• Unconsciousness or death from lack of oxygen. This happens when the oxygen available to breathe is effectively pushed away by the nitrous oxide.