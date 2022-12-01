Nakba film streams on Netflix despite Israeli threats

Farha depicts the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948, when at least 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes.

A Jordanian film about the ethnic cleansing of Palestine during the 1948 Nakba, when the Zionist forces proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel, is airing on Netflix despite attacks by Israeli politicians.

Directed by Jordanian filmmaker Darin J Sallam, Farha is a rare portrayal on a Western entertainment platform of the events of the Nakba, when Zionist forces drove at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and lands and conquered 78 percent of historic Palestine.

Netflix is ​​sticking to its decision to put the movie on its streaming platform, where it became available to watch on Thursday.

That’s despite an Israeli campaign to prevent the film from appearing on Netflix, with Avigdor Lieberman, a right-winger who is the outgoing Israeli finance minister, suggesting that state funding should be withdrawn from a theater in Jaffa that plans to release the film. to show.

Jaffa, or Yafa as it is known in Arabic, was one of the largest cities in historic Palestine until most of its 120,000 inhabitants were expelled during the Nakba, or “catastrophe” in Arabic. A third of the city remains Palestinian today.

Academics and human rights organizations have extensively documented the events of the Nakba and the atrocities against Palestinians, and the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday to officially recognize Nakba Day.

Despite that, Israel’s Culture Minister Chili Tropper said Farha showed “lies and libels” and that the plans of Al-Saraya, the Jaffa theater that plans to feature it, are “a disgrace”.

“I call on the theater management to reconsider their decision to show the film,” the minister added.

The theater director did not immediately respond to a request from AFP news agency for comment on the screening.

Netflix picked up Farha after it screened at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

It tells the story of a 14-year-old as her village is attacked by Israeli troops, who are depicted executing civilians.

Depictions of the events of the Nakba are causing controversy in Israel, where about 20 percent of the population are Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Israel also occupies the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinian territories it seized in 1967.

Recently, Israeli director Alon Schwarz faced backlash from fellow Israelis over his 2022 documentary about the Tantura massacre, in which Palestinian residents were murdered in a coastal Mediterranean village in the northwest of what is now Israel.