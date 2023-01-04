Naim’s all-new trio at CES 2023 makes me want to rediscover classic hi-fi setups

Naim kicks off its 50th anniversary year in style at CES Las Vegas with not one, not two, but three all-new hi-fi components within its Classic range – each completely redesigned with a fresh look and additional connectivity options, including balanced connections.

The respected half-decade-old audio company invites you to (come to CES if you feel like it and) start your Naim New Classic musical journey with the NSC 222: a streaming preamp that lets you keep it simple without compromise. do sound. You get Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and more baked right in, plus a world of internet radio, or why not plug in one of the best turntables to hear more from your vinyl collection?

The NSC 222 also features Naim’s latest headphone technology (as featured in the excellent Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition), for an enhanced solo sonic experience.

