Naim’s all-new trio at CES 2023 makes me want to rediscover classic hi-fi setups

Naim kicks off its 50th anniversary year in style at CES Las Vegas with not one, not two, but three all-new hi-fi components within its Classic range – each completely redesigned with a fresh look and additional connectivity options, including balanced connections.

The respected half-decade-old audio company invites you to (come to CES if you feel like it and) start your Naim New Classic musical journey with the NSC 222: a streaming preamp that lets you keep it simple without compromise. do sound. You get Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and more baked right in, plus a world of internet radio, or why not plug in one of the best turntables to hear more from your vinyl collection?

The NSC 222 also features Naim’s latest headphone technology (as featured in the excellent Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition), for an enhanced solo sonic experience.

Everything you listen to is also displayed on the NSC 222’s 5.5-inch color screen. Easily control it via the Focal & Naim app (which we really enjoyed testing the Focal Bathys headphones), the smart Zigbee remote control (no line of sight required) or via the device itself: Naim assures us that the illuminated volume control is a joy to use.

Naim explains that the NSC 222 can be used on its own or as part of a multiroom setup with other Naim streaming products – including the excellent Mu-so family of speakers – plus other AirPlay and Chromecast products.

And to take the speakers (and music) of your choice to new heights, Naim suggests you combine the NSC 222 with its perfect partner: the NAP 250 power amplifier.

Now, this hi-fi separate is a superstar, friends. In continuous production since 1975, the NAP 250 is now an iconic piece of audio kit. And this new sixth-generation iteration features trickle-down technology from Naim’s flagship Statement amplifier, delivering more power (100W per channel) and promising even better performance and greater system customization flexibility.

Ready to complete the package? That’s the NPX 300 power supply, which Naim says is the instant upgrade to the NSC 222 streaming preamp above. Why? It cuts off the internal power supply – instantly lowering the noise floor even further – and promotes superior, cleaner power.

The Naim Audio NSC 222, NAP 250 and NPX 300 are available to order now, with an MSRP of $8999 / £5700 / €7000 each (that’s about AU$13,140).

Naim has also helpfully created a range of cable options that allow the new models to easily integrate with previous Naim products to ease the upgrade path.

Opinion: With so many one-box options around, Naim separates feel like the ultimate hi-fi buy

Classic Naim feel with a stunning color display? Were in. (Image credit: Naim)

You don’t have to look far to find audio products that claim to do everything without the extra boxes, from the best Bluetooth speakers and wireless speakers to party speakers that aim to amplify both your lighting and your music. Even Naim’s own beautiful Mu-so (2019) was an all-singing, all-streaming, one-box speaker-toting marvel.

So it’s refreshing to see a trio of hi-fi breakdowns from Naim – albeit souped-up, updated solutions with streaming capabilities and new compatibility options.

But this is CES, the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, baby! We’re used to seeing self-driving cars and massive 120-inch prototype TVs at CES. And despite a bold 2011 merger with high-end French audio specialist Focal (see the Sopra 2 and Cleer Mg for starters), Naim Audio is a British hi-fi manufacturer based in Wiltshire, UK, founded in 1973.

But this is audio land. Here, the continued resurgence of vinyl thankfully co-exists with high-resolution digital audio, and while some opt for one of the best portable players around, others like to stay home and plug a set of the best over-ear headphones into their multi-box home hi-fi systems. In 2023 that’s fine – hopefully it stays that way.

Naim celebrates its 50th anniversary at CES. You like to see it.