Nail-biting moment Skoda Octavia driver on an empty residential street hits a parked car in Wembley

This is when a motorist on an empty residential street incredibly managed to hit a parked car and tip his own vehicle over on its side in a spectacular crash captured on CCTV.

Looking out his windshield, homeowner Rishi Rao was amazed to see the driver inexplicably plowing into his parked VW Golf – which was later written off – sending him into a spin.

The brown Skoda Octavia was then propelled on its side in the dramatic crash, trapping the uninjured driver inside – and rescuers took an hour to free it.

Rishi, 42, told MailOnline: “I just got out of the shower and was standing next to the window. I more or less saw it when the car rolled out of my room.

“I had that car for 15 years and it was part of my identity. It seemed very unreal. Everything happened so quickly.

‘And then we see that the other car is tilted and that there are many people in front of the house. It took an awful lot of time to get everything in order.’

The video was made by his neighbor, who in Wembley, west London, captured Rishi’s car that was hit by the rogue driver.

The left front tire of the front-wheel drive Skoda continued to grip as he drove over his car, causing the eight-year-old diesel saloon to lie on its side.

It hit the black 2005 VW Golf just above the left front wheel and scraped its side as it hit the ground again.

Rishi’s car was shunted in the path, breaking the axle.

The cost of repairing the damage to Rishi’s car exceeded the value of the vehicle and it was written off.

The fire service, police, rescue service and ambulance rushed to the scene and it took an hour before the driver could be rescued from the wreckage through the passenger’s rear window.

The fire brigade was the first to act and tackles a possible petrol link.

Rishi, a recruiting director and app developer, gave the driver some water, which was unharmed except for his wrist.

Its road is used as a crossing from the A40 to the A406.

A cordon was set up in front of his home that lasted four hours, causing massive traffic jams until it reopened at 9 p.m.

The London Ambulance Service said: ‘Firefighters were called to a road accident on Woodstock Road in Wembley.

A car overturned after it collided with a parked car. A man was trapped in the car and was released by firefighters.

He was treated at the scene by the crew of the London Ambulance Service. The fire service has secured the spot.

The brigade was called at 5:12 PM and by 5:37 PM the incident was over for the firefighters.

Two fire trucks from the Park Royal and Acton fire stations and a fire unit from the Wembley fire station were on the scene.”

The Met Police and London Fire Brigade have been contacted for comment.