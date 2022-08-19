Naga Munchetty shows off her rarely seen legs in skimpy cycling shorts during day out in Manchester

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The tailored shirts and high skirts remained in the BBC wardrobe on Friday when Naga Munchetty opted for something a little more sporty while in Manchester.

Naga, better known for her undeniably smart, businesslike appearance on the BBC Breakfast sofa, showed off her legs in form-fitting cycling shorts.

It was a marked change for the 47-year-old presenter, whose legs are usually hidden behind the studio desk during her daily appearances on Live News Feed alongside conservatively dressed co-host Charlie Stayt.

Everything changes: The tailored shirts and high-slung skirts were left in the BBC wardrobe on Friday when Naga Munchetty opted for something a little more sporty while in Manchester

She completed her look with a matching black tracksuit and running shoes, while a lightweight backpack hung over her back.

The presenter, an avid golfer, keeps fit by jogging on a regular basis, but she recently admitted to an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction after her sports bra while she was running.

She told the Daily Mail: ‘Luckily I was wearing a top which meant I could just put it back under and hope it wouldn’t happen again.

‘Bra makers beware – make better zippers. You always worry about it.’

Toned and trimmed: Naga, better known for her undeniably smart, businesslike looks on the BBC Breakfast couch, showed off her legs in form-fitting cycling shorts

That’s more like it: It was a marked change for the presenter, whose legs are usually hidden behind the studio desk during her daily appearances on BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stays

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga previously admitted to “hiding” her Asian heritage in the past to fit in.

The presenter, who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, has admitted that she tried to distance herself from her Asian background when she was young.

She told the BBC: ‘I know what it’s like to hide parts of my whole self, to downplay my Asian heritage – it’s hard to acknowledge I did it, and hard to admit. From an early age I felt I had to do that, so that I could fit in more easily.’

Verdict: BBC breakfast host Naga previously admitted to ‘hiding’ her Asian heritage in the past in a bid to fit in

Popular: Naga is part of the presentation team on BBC Breakfast, joined the show in 2009 and became a lead presenter in 2014 (pictured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson)

Naga discussed how she first encountered racism as a seven-year-old, and that experience has stayed with her ever since.

“I’ve experienced racism,” she said. “You never forget the first time you hear that painful and disturbing word. I was seven when someone I thought was a friend at school told me we could no longer hang out.

“They used the p-word to make it clear that the color of my skin was the reason. The sense of shame was overwhelming.

“I was told I didn’t belong, while until then I thought I was. From that moment on I knew I was seen as different. That first pain never goes away.’