Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman shares a first day of school photo of her eight youngest children, age 13

Nadia Suleman, better known as “Octomom,” posted on Instagram a photo of her eight youngest children as they headed back to school in California on Tuesday.

The 13-year-olds were lined up perfectly according to their height. The six boys and two girls smiled for the camera as they prepared for the start of their first day of 8th grade.

‘First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves, children, for being kind, respectful and helpful to your fellow students, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models for the 6th and 7th graders. I love you,” Suleman wrote affectionately in her message.

Lucky Number 8: Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman shared a photo of her octuplets entering eighth grade in California on Tuesday

They looked like they were happy, confident and ready to start their senior year of high school. Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai stood proudly in front of their garage.

Showing off their individual styles and different personalities, the octuplets were outfitted with their backpacks and each other when they went back to school.

Noticeably absent from the photo were Suleman’s older six children, who Suleman also acknowledged in her post saying, “(Side note to critics: Their older siblings didn’t want me to post a photo on their first day. I respect their choice, so would you.)’

Loving Tribute: Suleman posted words of encouragement and love for her youngest children on social media

Suleman, a single mother to her brood of 14 children, gained international attention and became media staple when it was announced in 2008 that she was expecting octuplets.

Conceived via in vitro fertilization, it was a hot-button topic in medical circles when it was revealed that her doctor deliberately implanted twelve embryos into the young single woman without her consent.

The reality TV star said she never intended to get that many and was “misled” by her doctor.

Due date: Suleman posed for a photo days before the octuplets were delivered

The single mother told The New York Times in December 2018 that her doctor tricked her into thinking she was only going to have twins. She eventually had eight children.

The star welcomed octuplets in January 2009. She said Dr. Michael Kamrava, who has since lost his medical license and moved out of the United States, is the reason she has so many children, she says.

“I’ve been misled by my doctor,” Suleman claimed. She thought she would only have two children.

Family ties: The star shared a photo of 11 of her 14 toddlers a while back

Because the news station was unable to reach the doctor, Kamrava’s friend Rabbi David Shofet told the Times, “He told me he suggested she not keep them all, but she said no.”

Despite what people have said about her and her choices before, Suleman has proven her critics wrong.

She raised her 14 children as a single mother in a three-bedroom house in Orange County, California.

She matched all the names on the cake! All eight children saw their name on the white cake

In February, the ‘Octomom’ celebrated the thirteenth birthday of her youngest children, taking them to bowling and going out for cake and fun in the park.

Suleman has stated that God and family are her life.

The strong and determined mother of 14 children from 13 to 21 years old maintains the fortress with the help of her eldest children and cherishes immense love and respect within her offspring.