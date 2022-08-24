Nadler ousts longtime ally Maloney from Congress in major New York Democratic primary shake-up

<!–

Longtime New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler on Tuesday night called fellow veteran MP Rep. Carolyn Maloney defeated in one of the most important elections the Empire State Democrats have seen in years.

Both left-wing legislators are in their 70s, joined Congress in 1993, and both have valuable committee chairmanships—Nadler heads the House Judiciary Committee while Maloney chairs the House Oversight panel.

Meanwhile, New York’s 17th congressional district saw left-wing voters reprimand the progressive wing when the head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm defeated a challenger backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was projected to defeat state legislator Alessandra Biaggi in a widely anticipated outcome.

In the 12th district, Nadler took an early lead shortly after polling stations closed. What was expected to be a thrilling race was recalled by multiple major outlets less than an hour later.

He also received high-profile endorsements from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker, and the New York Times editorial team.

“Well New York…we did it! I am so immensely grateful for your continued support and trust – I promise to continue fighting for New Yorkers in Congress. Forward!’ Nadler wrote on Twitter after his win.

Maloney has been supported by several pro-abortion and humanitarian organizations.

Her loss, likely the end of the 76-year-old’s career in elected office, leaves a power vacuum for Democrats to fill on the House Oversight Committee next year.

Supporters of U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) attend election night at Peter Callahan Catering on August 23, 2022 in New York City

Also in the race was 38-year-old progressive lawyer Suraj Patel, whose call for a new generation of leadership saw Maloney nearly dethroned in the old confines of New York’s 12th district in 2020.

Patel again came in about a few thousand votes from Maloney – though their combined total win would still be slightly less than the votes for Nadler.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had vowed to remain neutral, eventually broke her silence during the race with a lengthy statement congratulating Nadler and saying Maloney would be missed at the Capitol.

House Democrats are grateful for Chairman Maloney’s tenacious leadership. Her lengthy public service will be deeply missed in Congress and by her voters and the country,” the California Democrat said Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to Chairman Jerry Nadler on his election victory. For three decades in the House, Speaker Nadler has been a guiding force for freedom and justice: whether it’s protecting our children from gun violence, fighting for civil rights for all, or defending our democracy.”

On New York’s new congressional map, one seat in the House of Representatives was thrown out based on the last census. One of the upheavals it has caused for the Blue Stronghold is the pitting of Nadler and Maloney against each other.

But the race between Congress’ longtime allies turned toxic leading up to Tuesday.

Nadler criticized Maloney for her past support for the war in Afghanistan and the Patriot Act, while also pointing out that if he lost, New York would lose its only Jewish house member.

Maloney, in turn, suggested that Nadler may not be finishing his term due to health reasons and cast doubt on his cognitive abilities.

“I think you should read the editorial in the New York Post today. They call him senile. They cite his performance during the debate where he couldn’t even remember who he had deposed. He said he impeached Bush,” she told NY1 on Sunday.

The newly redrawn boundaries of New York’s 12th district encompass approximately 60 percent of Maloney’s old territory and 40 percent of Nadler’s.

Nadler’s seat is currently New York’s old 10th congressional district.