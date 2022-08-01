Nadiya Bychkova flashes her abs in a leopard print gym set as she cosies up to Kai Widdrington

Strictly lovebirds Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington all smiled as they went back to work Monday.

The professional dance couple stepped out of the studio hand in hand for a coffee break after practicing the professional routines for the new series Strictly Come Dancing, which kicks off in September.

The Ukrainian Slovenian dancer, 32, flashed her abs in a pink leopard print crop top and gym leggings, along with a pair of white trainers.

The star wore a natural palette of makeup under oversized sunglasses, while straightening her blonde locks.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Kai looked unobtrusive in a black t-shirt, gray cargo pants and a pair of high-top sneakers.

Nadiya has been dating her Strictly co-star since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares daughter Mila, five.

The couple moved in together in May, a source told The Sun: “Moving in together was the obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They have grown so close and it just made sense.

It comes after Nadiya revealed that she plans to rescue her relatives from war-torn Ukraine as soon as she gets the chance.

After months of tensions between Moscow and Kiev, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on February 24.

The Strictly dancer, who was joined by her boyfriend Kai at the National Reality Television Awards at Porchester Hall on Thursday night, spoke exclusively to Mail Online about her war-ravaged country.

“I think it affects us all,” she said. ‘I still have my father there and my grandparents, many friends, it is a very difficult subject to talk about. It is so hard.’

“The war has been going on since 2014, when my family was constantly involved, so it’s been a long time for me.”

She added: “I’m in touch with them and I’m helping as much as I can. I couldn’t get my father and grandmother anywhere near me, but they are there and they are safe at the moment, so as soon as I get the chance to get them I will.

There was better news for Nadiya that night as she took home a much sought-after prize that night.

The professional dancer looked like a vision in a light blue chiffon dress with an elegant track.

The dress also had a belt element around the waist, drawing into her petite frame.

Meanwhile, Kai cut a neat figure in a black suit while dressing the look with a gray tie.