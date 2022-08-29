Nadine Garner stars in new Aussie thriller Darklands coming soon to Stan

<!–

Nadine Gardner leads the cast in the new Australian feature film Darklands, coming to streaming giant Stan on September 1.

Filmed in Victoria, the low-budget psychological thriller follows a policewoman who becomes embroiled in a scandal over a school shooting.

The 51-year-old, known for starring in Doctor Blake Mysteries, shares the screen with Samantha Tolj of Wentworth and Five Bedrooms fame.

The film explores what happens after a policewoman fails to intervene in the aftermath of a school shooting.

A journalist begins chasing the story and drives the survivors in search of justice.

Darklands was created with money raised from co-producer Sarah Mayberry’s savings.

Mayberry and her husband managed to raise an additional $27,000, with the cast and crew agreeing to defer their fees, AAP reports.

Mayberry, a former Neighbors screenwriter, said filming Darklands was hampered by Covid restrictions.

Mills & Boon’s best-selling novelist faced her own drama when filming began when doctors told her she had breast cancer.

She took up her personal challenge by throwing herself into production, she said.

Darklands is the first film produced by best-selling novelist and former Neighbors screenwriter Sarah Mayberry, who helped fund the film with her own money.

“It was definitely an amazing, amazing experience and I would do it again, even if it was also the most stressful experience of my life,” Mayberry said.

The film was completed with help from the writer’s own community on the Mornington Peninsula.

A retired police officer allowed Mayberry’s crew to use his land for gruesome scenes of a body being buried.

Meanwhile, the town gave access to a cemetery and a family left their home to let the Darklands crew use it.

Darklands is directed by former Neighbors star Scott Major with a screenplay by Home and Away writer Christopher Gist.