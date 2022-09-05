Nadia Sawalha copies Kate Beckinsale as she strips off into a £8 Greggs bodysuit in cheeky post

<!–

Kate Beckinsale is the latest celebrity to be parodied by Nadia Sawalha.

The former EastEnders star, 57, posed in an £8 Greggs x Primark bodysuit on Saturday while gobbling down a pasty, after Kate, 49, shared a sizzling photo of herself in the look last week.

Nadia shared a photo on Instagram, side by side with the Hollywood actress, and boldly captioned it: “EVERYONE Relax, you can go from hungry to not hungry in a Greggs and Primark bathing suit… PANIC OVER.”

‘You can go from hungry to not hungry in this’: Nadia Sawalha (right) copied Kate Beckinsale (left) wearing an £8 Greggs bodysuit as part of a cheeky Instagram post

She added: ‘Me and Kate twins twins…’

In the image, Nadia emulated Kate in the exact same bodysuit and a matching white belt, pulling her dark locks into a bun with a white wizard.

She also munched on a Greggs patty for the hilarious snap, which garnered over 16,000 likes from fans.

Kate shared her post on Thursday and looked sensational as she showed off her slim figure.

Hot to trot: Kate, 49, shared her post on Thursday and looked sensational as she showed off her slender figure in the hilarious swimwear

Styled the look with a white belt and fascinator, she joked, “Everybody relax — it’s possible to wear a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER.”

The Greggs x Primark collection includes £6 slingback clogs, a £5 tote bag and even £9 men’s knickers.

Nadia copied Kim Kardashian in a video last week, showing off her curves in black lace lingerie and a mesh bodysuit.

The Loose Women star, who has parodied Kardashian before, stood in her dressing room in the black net robe while mimicking her voice.

Grab the microphone! Nadia showed off her curves in black lace lingerie and a mesh bodysuit as she imitated Kim Kardashian last week

You heard Kim say, “I always wear these catsuits as a liner, under my dresses if it’s a long sleeve dress, even under a jumpsuit itself because it really grabs and sucks you in with this power mesh.”

The KUWTK star said: “It has a zipper in the back and a pee hole, so you don’t have to take it off that often.”

As Kim spoke, Nadia modeled her own garment while mocking her video by mimicking her voice.

Earlier this year, she took inspiration from Kardashian’s SKIMS ads for another hilarious Instagram clip.

The presenter stripped down to black lingerie for a recreation of Kardashian’s lingerie ads detailing the support she received from her strapless bra.

Nadia has become known for her hilarious recreations of Kardashian’s sexy Instagram posts and previously emulated the star’s sizzling snap with a makeshift bikini made from dog manure bags, cling film and masking tape.

She looked content as she sat down on a paddleboard on her kitchen table and posed in her own version of Kardashian’s skimpy swimsuit – expertly crafted by her sister Dina.

To make sure she perfectly mimicked Kardashian’s sexy snap, Nadia even added her own black leather gloves and dark sunglasses, while also posing with a motorcycle helmet tucked under her arm, as seen in the photo of the KUWTH star.

The former actress proved that she is not afraid to show off her comedic side as she pulled off her best pose as she showed off her body in the tiny bikini.

In her post, Sawalha initially invited her followers to guess which “textile” was used to create her look.

She wrote: ‘Can anyone guess which THREE ‘textiles’ my brilliant stylist @thedinasawalha used to create @kimkardashian’s stunning @sportsillustrated look?

‘Clues are… Woof Woof, Stay fresh. That way everything stays in place! Guess it!!’