Nadia Nadim’s journey in Qatar shaken by loss of her mother

Danish striker Nadia Nadim was a television commentator in the middle of a World Cup match when she was suddenly shaken by tragic news. Her mother, who had helped the family flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when Nadim was a girl, had been killed in a road accident in Denmark.

Nadim left her job mid-air to rush home, but was back in Qatar a week later to work with the London-based ITV network.

“I don’t think it would help me, my mom wouldn’t come back if I just lay down and stare my eyes out,” Nadim said. “And second, I think I have to be strong for her. She was a very strong woman. I think one thing speaks of being strong, another thing is demonstrating. That’s my way of honoring her.”

Nadim, 34, has overcome a troubled past to excel both on and off the field. She has had a long career with the Danish national team and several professional clubs, and now has a thriving TV career. Oh, and she’s also a doctor having received her medical degree earlier this year.

But football is the constant in her life.

Nadim grew up in Kabul. One day, when she was about 10, her father, an Afghan army general, was summoned to meet with the Taliban leaders. He never returned.

Under the Taliban, women were not allowed to hold jobs or even leave home without a male relative. That made life untenable for her mother, who had to raise five girls on her own.

“We tried to survive for a few years, but we didn’t really succeed. And at the end my mom made the decision for us to have a better future and find salvation somewhere else, find a life somewhere else. We were transported and smuggled from one country to another and somehow ended up in Denmark,” said Nadim. “It’s all down to my mom and her intelligence, and her will to fight and survive.”

After six months in a refugee camp in Copenhagen, the family was granted asylum.

Nadim recalled watching Danish girls practice through a fence and described it as “one of those moments where you get struck by lightning and then everything makes sense.”

“They just looked so happy and free. And at that moment I wanted to be on that field and feel what they felt. I have something inside me, I think a fire or an obsession. I become obsessed with things I really need to accomplish, or the goals I set for myself,” she said. “A few months later, I got up the courage to ask the coach to let me in.”

Asked if she knew if she was good, Nadim joked, “I was born good.”

Nadim went on to play for her adopted country’s national team, scoring 38 goals in 103 appearances. However, she was left on the team’s final roster due to an ACL injury in September.

Nadim won a French league title in 2021 with Paris Saint-Germain, one of several stops she made during a professional career. She currently plays in the United States with Racing Louisville of the National Women’s Soccer League. While she is unlikely to play at the start of Racing’s season next year due to her injury, she hopes to return soon.

She is also passionate about humanitarian causes and in 2019 visited Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya with the Danish Refugee Council. The goal was to promote a women’s team, the Kakuma Stars.

In Qatar, she represents — alongside English great Steven Gerrard and K-pop stars BTS — for Goal of the Century, a sustainability campaign launched by FIFA sponsor Hyundai. Nadim said the trip to Kakuma made her aware of the plight of environmental refugees.

She is passionate about humanitarian causes because of her mother.

“I know this might sound a little grandiose,” she said, “but I just feel like anything I can do to make an impact on the world and on someone’s life, I will.”

