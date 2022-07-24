WhatsNew2Day
Nadia Bokody reveals why you should leave your sexless marriage or relationship major red flag

Sex Coach Reveals the IMPORTANT Red Flag That Should Make You Walk Away — Even If You’ve Been Together for Years

  • Nadia Bokody Says Being In A Sexless Relationship Is A Huge Red Flag For Everyone
  • She says people in a sexless relationship should consider breaking things
  • If you have sex less than ten times a year, your relationship is ‘sexless’

By Belinda Cleary for Daily Mail Australia

If you don’t want to have sex with your partner, it’s probably time to end the relationship – according to sex expert Nadia Bokody.

Nadia said people who no longer enjoy sex with their partners or have stopped altogether should reevaluate their relationships.

“Sex is essentially what separates a great friendship from a great romance — it’s the thing that sets our partners apart from our dates,” she wrote in a column for news.com.au.

If you don’t want to have sex with your partner, it’s probably time to end the relationship – according to sex expert Nadia Bokody

Nadia, who describes herself as an angry dyke sex columnist, admitted her views could be polarizing.

“If I never hear another woman complain that she’s afraid of having sex with her husband again, it’ll be too soon,” she said, adding that she knows the people she’s talked to aren’t just “outliers.”

And while she agrees that “tapering off sex” after the honeymoon is normal, it should never stop completely.

If you have sex with your partner less than ten times a year, your relationship will be classified as sexless, she clarifies

“It would be folly to suggest that a relationship can thrive in the complete absence of sexual intimacy,” she said.

She pointed to research showing that one in three couples struggle with a sex-starved relationship where the sexual needs of one or both partners are not met.

While normal pressures, including stress, having children, and illness can affect the amount of sex people sometimes have, dry spells shouldn’t be prolonged.

“I’m not talking, of course, about asexual people, those with chronic illnesses or disabilities that affect sexual function, or couples who have agreements where one or both parties can seek sex outside of the relationship,” she said.

If you have sex with your partner less than 10 times a year, your relationship will be classified as sexless, she clarifies.

Adding that it is not an “inevitable consequence of a long-term relationship or an insignificant event.”

If the couple’s counseling doesn’t get the spark back, or if thinking about sex with your partner triggers feelings of anxiety, “it may be time to walk away,” she said.

