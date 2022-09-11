Nadia Bartel stuns in risqué outfit during dinner date

<!–

Nadia Bartel made sure all eyes were on her on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old dined out at Melbourne’s Flower Drum Chinese restaurant in a very daring ensemble.

The former WAG opted for a blazer under which she went braless, showing off her plunging neckline and plenty of skin.

She added a little something extra with the barely there top underneath, which left little to the imagination and was fastened in place with glittering belt details.

Nadia teamed the look with slim-fitting flared leggings that clung to her amazing figure.

She opted for a glamorous makeup look with a pink lip gloss and wore her caramel colored locks around her face.

The ensemble was completed with a pair of wedges and a black satin handbag.

Nadia simply wrote in her caption next to the images: ‘Din at flower drum’.

The fashion designer likes to show off some skin lately and wear more sassy outfits than usual.

She recently showed off her physique in a bondage-inspired ensemble and risked a wardrobe malfunction when her busty belongings nearly poured out of her green top.

Nadia’s posts come after she returned from her summer vacation in Europe.

The fashion designer documented her gorgeous outing on Instagram and turned up the heat with her sexy bikini selfies.

During the trip, she showed off her incredible figure in a revealing white G-string crochet two-piece during a boat trip with male friends.