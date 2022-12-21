Nadia Bartel strips down to a bikini during romantic getaway with new beau

Nadia Bartel stripped down to a sassy black bikini on Thursday as she soaked up the sun at Wategos Beach in Byron Bay.

The 37-year-old former WAG showed off her incredible abs and slim legs in the low-cut two-piece as she soaked up the sun alongside new beau, Peter Dugmore.

Wearing black shorts when she arrived at the idyllic destination, the model quickly stretched her buttocks and spread a towel on the grass.

Nadia Bartel showed off her incredible figure in a bikini as she continued her romantic getaway with new boyfriend Peter Dugmore in Byron Bay on Tuesday

She hid her eyes behind some dark, trendy shades and slipped her feet into a pair of comfortable black sandals as her golden brown locks flew back in the wind.

Meanwhile, her fitness model partner, donning his own Adidas flip flops, kept it casual in a simple white T-shirt and pink swimsuit while he was on the phone.

The couple appeared to have brought lunch from a local café before heading to the beach, as they both carried their own takeout containers.

Nadia has spent hours in the gym and her hard work has clearly paid off

She wore chic high-waisted shorts over her sassy bikini

They wasted no time relaxing on beach towels with their belongings around them as Dugmore stripped off his T-shirt.

As the hunk rolled over to hop on his cellphone, Bartel got her own call and donned a blue cap to shield her face from the sun.

At one point, Dugmore left his beauty to dive into the waves and show off his tattoos as he waded through the shallows.

The pair are pictured here passing the time on their respective phones

Bartel was careful to practice sun safety as she slipped on a blue cap

She played with her bikini bottoms while taking a phone call

When the lovebirds had enough of the sun and sand, they packed up and went home.

The excursion comes just days after the pair officially went on Instagram after months of speculation.

The couple got hot and heavy in a photo shared on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Bartel, who is divorced from retired AFL player Jimmy Bartel, flirtatiously placed her hands in Dugmore’s lap as they enjoyed a dinner date.

She leaned close to her husband, giggling coquettishly as the pair shared a tender moment.

It is the first time that Bartel has confirmed the romance, despite their relationship being talked about for almost a year.

The couple got hot and heavy in a photo shared on Instagram Stories on Sunday

It is the first time that Bartel has confirmed the romance, despite their relationship being talked about for almost a year