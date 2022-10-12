Nadia Bartel shows off ripped abs in a white outfit at exclusive Caulfield Cup event in Melbourne

She is an ambassador for the upcoming Caulfield Cup in Melbourne.

And Nadia Bartel looked excited to attend a party Tuesday night leading up to the event.

The former AFL WAG, 37, looked sensational in an $800 Christopher Esber-wrapped tank dress, which prominently showed off her well-toned belly.

A cutout above! Nadia Bartel showed ripped abs in a revealing white outfit at Melbourne’s exclusive Caulfield Cup event on Tuesday

Her dark brown hair was styled and she added a touch of sophistication with a trendy white clutch.

The mum of two looked like a fashionista as she posed for photos outside Caulfield Racecourse with her mate Millie.

Nadia uploaded the photos to Instagram and it wasn’t long before many of her fans were filling them in.

Colleague WAG Abbey Gelmi gushed ‘OMG. Stunning Nads’ as Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis wrote ‘you look fire’.

Nadia is no stranger to the horse racing season and has served as a style ambassador for the Melbourne Racing Club on several occasions over the years.

Her impending return to the limelight comes days after her ex-husband revealed that his girlfriend Amelia Shepperd is pregnant with their first child, a girl.

The former AFL star also shares two sons with ex-wife Nadia, sons Henley, three, and Aston, six.

The Caulfield Cup Carnival will take place on October 15 and will be broadcast on Channel 7.

