Nadia Bartel shows off her stunning figure in bikini montage with throwback snaps from Ibiza trip

Nadia Bartel recalled her recent trip to Ibiza on Thursday.

The former WAG shared on her Instagram page a bikini photo montage she shot over the holidays.

The mother of two showed off her incredible figure in several tiny bikinis that showed off her roomy cleavage and toned physique.

In one phone, Nadia posed for a mirror selfie in a flattering white triangle bikini with a crochet sarong from sustainable brand Shondel.

In another, she puts on a leggy display with a patterned red-orange bikini, posing in front of her vacation villa.

She also modeled a bold blue bikini top with high-waisted wide-leg pants, complemented by a brown bucket hat.

The 37-year-old captioned the post with ‘Ibiza mems, I’ll pop places I visited on my stories now. Loved our hotel, you can see that on these slides’.

It’s unclear who accompanied Nadia over the holidays, but there’s speculation it could be a new romantic partner

The former WAG posted a variety of photos of mirror selfies, stand-alone shots and beautiful landscape shots

Nadia was married to former Geelong Cats player Jimmy Bartel from 2014 to 2019, when they announced their divorce.

Jimmy is currently dating Amelia Shepperd and the couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary.