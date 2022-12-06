Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Entertainment

Nadia Bartel shows off her slender figure in cargo pants as she attends Christmas party in Melbourne

by Merry
written by Merry
Nadia Bartel, 37, stunned her social media followers at a recent Christmas party in Melbourne on Tuesday night

Nadia Bartel flaunts her slim figure in revealing top as she heads to Melbourne Christmas party a year after sniffing a line off a Kmart plate

By Sean Fox for Daily Mail Australia

published: 23:13, Dec 6, 2022 | Updated: 23:38, December 6, 2022

Former WAG Nadia Bartel has moved on well and truly a year after her white powder scandal.

On Tuesday night, the 37-year-old looked happy as she attended a Christmas luncheon in Melbourne.

The brunette celebrated her company Spray Aus at the Entrecote Parisian Brasserie after slaving away at the gym for weeks.

Nadia wore a revealing beige strapless top and cargo pants that complimented her slim figure at the event.

This comes after she posted a series of sizzling posts on her Instagram during the early summer.

The mother-of-two recently ventured out for a European holiday in August, where she wore a tiny white thong bikini beautifully.

Last Wednesday, she turned heads in an $11,500 outfit at a Fendi Showcase in Melbourne.

Lately, she’s been targeted by online trolls who’ve criticized her for posts showing off her “mummy belly.”

She previously posted a video of her tanned belly showing her abdominal skin pinched together, and fought back after the criticism that quickly followed.

“My belly carried two guys today… remember, you always see the angles people want you to see online, so be kind to yourself,” she said.

Nadia, now a designer from Melbourne, married former Australian Rules footballer Jimmy Bartel, 39, in 2014 before they divorced seven years later.

They have two children, Aston and Henley.

Now a designer from Melbourne, Nadia married former Australian Rules footballer Jimmy Bartel, 39, in 2014 before divorcing seven years later

