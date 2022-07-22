Nadia Bartel shows off her enviable figure as she strips off into a string bikini for infrared sauna

Former footy WAG Nadia Bartel is known for her flawless figure and has been working hard in the gym over the past few months with strength training.

And on Thursday, the 37-year-old showed off the results of her efforts as she enjoyed a session in an infrared sauna.

The mum of two looked downright incredible as she showed off her toned and enviable physique in a tiny thong bikini.

Turn up the heating! Ex-WAG Nadia Bartel, 37, showed off her enviable figure on Thursday, when she stripped into a string bikini for an infrared sauna session

Nadia turned up the heat in a black two-piece, with G-string bottoms and a triangle top.

Before the sweat session, Nadia tied her long locks back and off her face.

“Perfect way to end my day,” Nadia captioned a short clip shared on Instagram.

Infrared saunas are said to have numerous benefits for the body, including pain relief, reducing inflammation, improving heart health and boosting immunity.

Earlier this month, Nadia revealed how her strength training went and revealed that she can lift 110kg in the gym.

Nadia started lifting weights to get fitter and stronger, and old training videos show her training her glutes, hips and abs with dumbbell hip thrusts.

Nadia has a lot to laugh about after a tumultuous 2021.

She recently opened her own Henne store in Prahran, Melbourne.

Henne, the minimalist clothing brand that Nadia founded in 2019 together with her sister, used to be only online, but is now present on the high street.

‘Pinch me! Our first boutique is finally here. It opens this week and it really feels like a dream,” she told her 546,000 followers last month.

‘Many thanks to [interior designers] Brahman Perera for his vision. I can’t wait for you all to come in to experience Henne in person.’