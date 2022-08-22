Nadia Bartel risks a major wardrobe malfunction as her busty assets almost spill out of her outfit

<!–

Nadia Bartel is no stranger to showing off her sensational figure on social media.

And on Sunday, the former WAG showed off quite a bit on Instagram by showing off her physique in a bondage-inspired ensemble.

The 37-year-old risked a wardrobe malfunction when her busty belongings nearly poured out of her green top.

She paired her look with matching green pants and left her long blonde locks for the photo.

Nadia’s post comes after she recently returned from her summer vacation in Europe.

The fashion designer documented her gorgeous outing on Instagram and turned up the heat with her sexy bikini selfies.

During the trip, she showed off her incredible figure in a revealing white G-string crochet two-piece during a boat trip with male friends.

Nadia emphasized her flat stomach and roomy cleavage in the skimpy triangle top and her peach-colored derriere in the G-string bottoms.

She paired her swimsuit with a matching mesh sarong and oval sunglasses.

She also shared a photo of a handsome mystery man wearing striped shorts.

Nadia was most recently linked to former modeling football player, Peter Dugmore.

However, the pair were last spotted together in Melbourne in April.