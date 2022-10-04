Nadia Bartel returns to the Melbourne social circuit as celebrity ambassador for Caulfield Cup

<!–

Nadia Bartel is putting her infamous snore scandal behind her as she re-enters Melbourne’s social scene.

The former AFL WAG, who has avoided red carpet events since her spectacular fall from grace last year, has been announced as a celebrity ambassador for the 2022 Caulfield Cup racing carnival next weekend.

According to Herald SunNadia, 37, has been given the title of ‘friend of Caulfield’, a role that includes promoting the races and modeling the latest in on-course fashion.

Former footballer Nadia Bartel, 37, (pictured) is returning to Melbourne social circles this month after being named a celebrity ambassador for the Caulfield Cup – a year after THE white powder scandal

Nadia is no stranger to the horse racing season, having served as a style ambassador for the Melbourne Racing Club on several occasions over the years.

Her return to the limelight comes a year after the influencer was forced to flee the limelight amid her image-ruining white powder scandal.

On September 2 last year, Nadia was filmed breaking Melbourne’s lockdown and snorting white powder from a $1.50 Kmart plate at an illegal gathering at a friend’s house.

Her business partner Ellie Pearson accidentally uploaded the footage to social media, forcing Nadia to issue a public apology a day later.

At the time, private and public gatherings were not allowed in Melbourne under statewide Covid restrictions.

Nadia’s apology – which included an appeal for forgiveness from health workers – was followed by weeks of silence on social media.

She and three other women were each fined $5,452 after her friend Ellie Pearson accidentally posted damning footage of the party on Instagram.

Nadia and three other women were later fined $5,452 each for breaking the lockdown.

However, she was not charged with drug offenses because Victoria Police could not prove what she snorted.

Nadia’s impending return to the limelight comes just days after her ex-husband, Geelong Cats star Jimmy Bartel, revealed his girlfriend Amelia Shepperd is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl.

The former AFL star also shares two sons with ex-wife Nadia, sons Henley, three, and Aston, six.

The Caulfield Cup Carnival takes place on October 15 and will be broadcast on Channel 7.

Nadia’s impending return to the limelight comes just days after her ex-husband, Geelong Cats star Jimmy Bartel, revealed his girlfriend Amelia Shepperd (left) is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl