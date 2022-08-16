Nadia Bartel looks downcast as she’s issued a parking ticket in Melbourne after European holiday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She came home to frigid Melbourne at the weekend after weeks of enjoying a European summer.

And Nadia Bartel looked like she was dealing with the holiday blues when she stepped out on Monday to have a coffee and check out her clothing store.

Without makeup, the 37-year-old looked tired and dejected as she left her Henne shop in Prahran to discover she had a ticket for her luxury SUV.

Holiday blues! Nadia Bartel without makeup looked down and jet lagged as she stepped outside in chilly Melbourne after the European summer break

The mum of two showed off her slim figure and holiday tan in black baggy pants and a white shirt worn under a checked blazer.

She was carrying a large leather handbag and holding her large iPhone.

The fashion designer documented her gorgeous European outing on Instagram and turned up the heat with her sexy bikini selfies.

Without makeup, the 37-year-old looked tired, she left her Henne clothing store and discovered she had a ticket on her luxury SUV

The mum of two showed off her slim figure and holiday tan in black baggy pants and a white shirt with a checked blazer over it

The fashion designer documented her gorgeous European outing on Instagram and turned up the heat with her sexy bikini selfies. During the trip, she showed off her incredible figure in a revealing white G-string crochet two-piece during a boat trip with male friends

During the trip, she showed off her incredible figure in a revealing white G-string crochet two-piece on a boat trip with male friends.

Nadia emphasized her flat stomach and roomy cleavage in the skimpy triangle top and her peach-colored derriere in the G-string bottoms.

She paired her swimsuit with a matching mesh sarong and oval sunglasses.

Nadia emphasized her flat stomach and roomy cleavage in the skimpy triangle top and her peach-colored derriere in the G-string bottoms

Nadia shared several photos of the sun-filled boat ride on her Instagram page.

One contained a photo of a handsome mystery man wearing striped shorts.

Nadia was most recently linked to former modeling football player Peter Dugmore.

Nadia shared several photos of the sun-filled boat ride on her Instagram page

However, the pair were last spotted together in Melbourne in April.

Nadia previously revealed to House of Wellness that she loves to run in shape.

“I can think so much more clearly when I run and it loosens things up that pollute my head,” she previously told the publication.

One contained a photo of a handsome mystery man wearing striped shorts

In the same interview, Nadia said that she always tries to stay positive.

“Just because something bad is happening, don’t get pessimistic about it. I’m not that wired. Maybe it’s the breath I’m doing?’ she said.

Nadia was recently forced to defend herself after trolls criticized her for posting a picture of her “mom belly” on Instagram.

Nadia took several mirror selfies before leaving on the boat

She raised eyebrows after sharing a video of her smooth stomach, which she followed up with a “realistic” photo of her abdominal skin building up as she sat down.

“My belly today that carried two boys. Remember, you always see the angles people want you to see online, so be kind to yourself,” she captioned the post.

Unfortunately, Nadia’s strong message fell short, with some followers accusing her of exaggerating her “flaws” to appear more recognizable.

She also took a $2700 Prada tote bag on the boat trip

She returned to defend herself against the naysayers.

“I’ve had a lot of comments and posts…mostly a lot of positive ones, but quite a few of them think I’m just posting that to stay relevant, and I’m not posting the right message,” she said in a video recorded in her car.

‘I haven’t thought about it too much, to be honest. It was basically just that I get a lot of messages from people who think I look really fit and my tummy is really tight and flat, but the reality is it’s just the same as most of the other moms out there