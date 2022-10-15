Nadia Bartel looks angelic in white as she leads the arrivals during 2022 Caulfield Cup Day

Nadia Bartel looked like an angel coming straight off the runway on Saturday as she attended the Caulfield Cup Day at Caulfield Racecourse.

The model, 37, showed off her incredible figure in a sleek white long-sleeved dress with a mid-thigh hem.

With a touch of style, the dress fell off one shoulder and had a cape that floated behind her in the wind.

The former WAG was complemented by a pair of high white pumps and an avant-garde beige wallet with an unusual design.

Nadia went for a clean bronzed look with a dark nude lip and matching eyeshadow.

She finished off the outfit by pulling back her golden locks under a large white headband that gave a halo effect.

Olympia Valance looked just as classy as she donned a trendy red and deep pink outfit that looked straight out of a fashion magazine.

The off-the-shoulder halter top featured artful ruffles and long puff sleeves tucked into a tight red strapless dress that hugged her figure down to her ankles.

The Neighbors star, 29, completed the look by sweeping her dark brown locks under a huge floppy red wide-brimmed hat that stole the show.

Ankur Dogra and Sharon Johal looked relieved to be off The Block and on the green field of the races, cutting an attractive image.

The actress complimented her ample cleavage with a low-cut, deep pink dress that fell to the floor and had huge puff sleeves.

Meanwhile, Ankur looked sleek and handsome in a baby blue suit over a white shirt and brown tie to match his shoes.