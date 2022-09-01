Nadia Bartel has a diva moment as she flicks her hair and speaks sternly on the phone

<!–

Nadia Bartel looked a little stressed as she stepped out of the Melbourne Arts Center and received a call on Wednesday.

The fashion designer and influencer was seen waving her hair and appeared to be speaking sternly to someone on the other end of the line as she waited for an Uber to pick her up.

The former WAG, 37, paced the sidewalk in sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps paired with ultra-tight designer pants.

Her look was complete with a checked blazer and a black leather handbag.

Nadia tousled her light brown locks styled in loose curls.

The ex-wife of AFL great Jimmy Bartel also showed off the fresh manicure she had done on Tuesday.

She drew attention to her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup and completed her look with sunglasses.

In addition to her career as a luxury spriter on Instagram, Nadia owns the clothing brand Henne, which she founded in 2019 with her sister Michelle.

Nadia, who was married for five years to retired Geelong star Jimmy, is mother to six-year-old son Aston and three-year-old son Henley.

After her split from the footballer, she was linked to male model Peter Dugmore.

However, the pair have not been pictured together since April, suggesting they may have gone their separate ways.

Nadia’s hard work and keen business sense recently led to the opening of her first Henne store in Melbourne’s Prahran.

