Nadia Bartel goes makeup free as she steps out in Melbourne after hitting back at trolls

Former WAG Nadia Bartel was spotted in Melbourne on Monday, just a week after she caused a stir with her ‘mommy belly’ photo.

The 37-year-old blogger turned fashion designer cut a casual figure in all-black activewear and went makeup-free when she stepped outside.

It comes after Nadia was forced to defend herself after trolls criticized her for posting a photo of her “mommy belly” on Instagram.

Nadia looked chic in a $149 black sweater from her label Henne and black leggings, presumably from her range, which cost $109.

Nadia paired the look with a black handbag and a trendy pair of black and white sneakers.

She ditched the face paint to go makeup-free, but flaunted a deep golden tan and wore her long brunette locks over her shoulders.

Nadia seemed a little distracted as she stepped outside, clutching her Apple iPhone.

Last week, Nadia had to defend herself after trolls criticized her for posting a picture of her “mom belly” on Instagram.

The mum of two, 37, raised eyebrows on Sunday after sharing a video of her smooth stomach, which she followed with a “realistic” photo of her abdominal skin building up as she sat down.

“My belly today that carried two boys. Remember, you always see the angles people want you to see online, so be kind to yourself,” she captioned the post.

Unfortunately, Nadia’s empowering message was disappointing.

She returned to Instagram last Monday to defend herself against opponents who accused her of posting the photo simply to “stay relevant.”

“I’ve had a lot of comments and posts…mostly a lot of positive ones, but quite a few of them think I’m just posting that to stay relevant, and I’m not posting the right message,” she said in a video recorded in her car.

“I haven’t thought about it too much, to be honest. It was really just that I get a lot of messages from people who think I look really fit and that my tummy is really tight and flat, but the reality is it’s just like most other moms out there.”

“When you have a few babies, you have loose skin on your stomach. It doesn’t matter how much you train,” Nadia added.

The ex-wife of AFL star Jimmy Bartel reminded fans that not everything they see on social media is reality.

“We always post our best angles and that’s just human nature… you want to show you look your best,” she said.

“But when you actually see most of these people you follow online every day, you see that they don’t look perfect.

“And everyone actually goes through the same thing.”

Nadia insisted that even the most famous Instagram models are insecure about what they look like, including themselves.

‘It does not matter who you are. Try not to compare yourself to others. I know it’s very hard and I’m guilty of it too,” she said.

She closed with an uplifting message about body positivity.

Just know that you are doing the best for yourself, for your situation, for your family. You create a really beautiful, positive body image and you just know you’re taking small steps every day to make yourself happy,” she said.

Nadia shares sons Aston, six, and Henley, three, with ex-husband Jimmy, from whom she split in 2019 after five years of marriage.