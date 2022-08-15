Nadia Bartel flaunts her ample cleavage and svelte figure in a floral bikini

<!–

Former WAG Nadia Bartel has been enjoying herself in Europe in recent weeks.

And the Henne designer, 37, treated her fans to another bikini selfie on Sunday, showing off her sensational figure in a floral two-piece.

Nadia hissed as she posed in the bathing suit in front of the mirror, showing off her flat stomach and tight pins.

‘Well and really at home (frozen) but this was from my last day. When I had billiards for an hour before my flight,” she wrote.

“No full-length mirror in my room, so sorry about half the body,” she added.

Nadia posted a collection of bikini selfies during her time in Europe.

Last week, in a carousel of photos and videos, Nadia saw her most beautiful life in the beautiful vacation spot.

Lush cruise ships were seen in the background of several of her photos, suggesting she was on vacation at a popular tourist destination.

She wrote alongside the snaps that “there was so much beauty everywhere” as some fans tried to guess where she was.

Last week saw Nadia live her best life in the beautiful vacation spot in a carousel of photos and videos

However, Nadia was hesitant when asked where she was on vacation and cheekily responded with ‘when I get back I’ll let you all know’.

Nadia is the ex-wife of AFL player Jimmy Bartel, to whom she was married for five years.

She shares sons Aston, six, and Henley, three, with the Geelong Cats.

The influencer is the ex-wife of AFL player Jimmy Bartel (pictured together)

Nadia was last linked with former footballer-turned-model Peter Dugmore, but the pair haven’t been spotted together since April.

Her hard work and keen business sense led her to recently open her own Henne store in Prahran, Melbourne.

Henne, the minimalist clothing brand that Nadia founded in 2019 together with her sister, used to be only online, but is now present on the high street.