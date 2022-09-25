WhatsNew2Day
Naby Keita ‘is seeking assurances from Jurgen Klopp before deciding Liverpool future’

Sports
By Merry
Naby Keita is ‘seeking assurances from Jurgen Klopp about playing time before deciding Liverpool future’ as there is ‘huge interest’ in the midfielder, who is in the final year of his contract

  • Naby Keita wants assurances of playing time before deciding on his future
  • The midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with Liverpool
  • There is a lot of interest in Keita, who has struggled with an injury this season

By George Bird For Mailonline

Published: 15:23, 25 September 2022 | Up to date: 15:23, 25 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is seeking assurances from Jurgen Klopp about playing time before committing to a new contract.

Keita has less than a year left on his current deal at Anfield and there is a lot of interest in the Guinean midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing for Caught offsideKeita has not yet decided whether he wants to stay at Liverpool.

Naby Keita wants assurances of playing time before deciding whether to stay at Liverpool
Negotiations are underway between Keita and Liverpool over a new deal. Although other clubs have expressed an interest in the 27-year-old, no official bids have yet been made.

Keita has yet to feature for Liverpool in the Premier League so far this season due to a hamstring injury.

Keita will hold discussions with manager Jurgen Klopp about the plan for him going forward
Since joining Liverpool in 2018, Keita has won a number of trophies with the club
Since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool.

During that time, he has played 117 games, but he is not guaranteed a starting spot when everyone is available.

Liverpool have midfield options including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

There have also been calls for Liverpool to make another signing, which would make it even more difficult for Keita to get regular minutes.

