NAB, Helen Rosamond trial: Ex-husband tells how he found wife in ‘sexually compromising’ position

The former husband of an alleged bank fraudster has told a jury that he assaulted her and his best friend after seeing them share an intimate kiss.

Crown witness Geoffrey Rosamond said he transferred his businesses to his then-wife after being told the brand needed to be protected after he faced criminal charges.

Helen Mary Rosamond, 47, pleaded not guilty to dozens of fraud and bribery charges and claimed she was the mastermind behind a multi-million dollar scam against NAB between 2013 and 2017.

Geoffrey Rosamond holds hands Friday with his new wife, Emely, outside the Downing Center District Court in Sydney – who was there to support her partner

Rosamond found his best friend Jeremy in a sexually compromising situation with his wife on the street at 3 a.m., court heard

The then director of events and personnel company Human Group is accused of being involved in fraudulent bills that resemble NAB expenses.

The money is said to have been spent on lavish holidays, extravagant gifts and other items, as well as a bribe to a bank employee accused of being involved in the scam.

Mr Rosamond has told the NSW District Court jury that he left Human Group in 2012 after being told he was a ‘loose gun’ and that his wife was responsible for billing and daily decisions.

He testified that she arranged a family vacation abroad, sent invoices for extensive landscaping in their home and work on her boat, said she paid for a car for his mother and provided a loan to his sister and partner.

In January 2015, before their vacation, Mr Rosamond said he assaulted his best friend Jeremy Best after seeing him on the street at 3 a.m. in a sexually compromising situation with his wife.

He later apologized to Mr. Best, expressing his regret and regret, acknowledging that he had overreacted.

The family left for their overseas trip in April 2015, but the couple’s relationship broke down after his wife told him she had closed one of the businesses just as he was trying to raise capital for a venture.

He resigned as director of all companies and approved his wife as director.

He remained in Toronto and his wife informed him that Mr. Best had gone to the police and that Mr. Rosamond would be arrested.

‘ I replied ‘this is crazy, what’s going on? I thought we had put it behind us’.’

He said he had no source of money and agreed to take ownership of all the companies for $250,000, although he only received $130,000.

In addition to needing money, he was told to protect “the brand and reputation” of the companies from any media coverage of the attack.

He said that after he signed the companies, the NSW police told him he now saw an additional charge of assault against his wife.

He was arrested on his return to Sydney in September 2015 and later pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Best and assaulting his wife.

During a cross-examination on Friday by his ex-wife’s lawyer Dr Anton Hughes, he agreed that he had broken Mr Best’s eye socket.

He said the agreed statement of fact had been challenged, but the only changes were that the kiss had become “intimate” and that Mr. Rosamond had been barefoot and wearing his pajama bottoms at the time.

He denied that buying a car for his mother had been his idea, not his wife’s.

“What would it be like if I was in the UK for my best friend’s funeral?” he replied.

His cross-examination continues on Monday.