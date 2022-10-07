NAB forecasts $300k house price drops as Reserve Bank of Australia warns of loan defaults

National Australia Bank has predicted double-digit dips in typical house prices of up to $300,000 in Sydney and more than $200,000 in Melbourne by the end of 2023.

NAB’s grim prediction came as the Reserve Bank admitted its latest wave of rate hikes would cause a ‘small’ group of borrowers to default on their mortgages.

The RBA this week hit borrowers for its sixth straight month, taking it to a nine-year high of 2.6 per cent, with inflation expected to soon reach levels last seen in 1990.

Rising interest rates have the potential to exacerbate defaults and mortgage arrears by slowing the economy, leading to higher unemployment and reduced wages.

A sharp drop in house prices would also leave borrowers owing more than their home is worth – a situation known as negative equity.

The Reserve Bank has warned that interest rate rises will cause more mortgage defaults as NAB predicts a big plunge in house prices (pictured is an auction in Melbourne)

In Sydney, where borrowers are particularly sensitive to interest rate rises, NAB predicts a 22.3 per cent drop over two years to $289,945.

Where house prices fall SYDNEY: Down 7 percent in the three months to September to $1,283,502 MELBOURNE: Down 4.2 percent in the three months to September to $937,131 BRISBANE: Down 5.3 percent in the three months to September to $841,923 HOBART: Down 4.3 percent in the three months to September to $761,368 CANBERRA: Down 5.2 percent in the three months to September to $1,009,575 Source: CoreLogic median house prices for September

NAB, Australia’s biggest business lender, forecasts a 12.9 per cent drop in 2022, followed by a 9.4 per cent drop in 2023.

Sydney’s median house price stood at $1,374,970 last December, meaning values ​​would fall by $177,371 in 2022, followed by a further $112,574 next year, according to NAB’s forecasts.

Interest rate rises are already biting, with Sydney’s midpoint house price plunging seven per cent in the three months to September to $1,283,502, CoreLogic data showed.

In Melbourne, the NAB predicted a 23.2 per cent drop over two years, or a drop of $218,715.

NAB predicted a 9.1 percent decline in 2022, followed by a 14.1 percent decline in 2023.

With Melbourne’s median house price at $997,928 in December, this would cause a drop of $90,811 in 2022, followed by another drop of $127,903 in 2023.

Melbourne’s median house price fell 4.2 per cent in the three months to September to $937,131.

The latest increase of 0.25 percentage points means that a borrower with an average $600,000 variable rate loan will see their monthly payment increase by $89 to $3,055.

In Sydney and Melbourne, where houses typically cost much more, borrowers are particularly sensitive to interest rate rises, with 95 per cent of borrowers in some postcodes suffering from mortgage stress where they can barely pay their bills.

The RBA, which raised interest rates on Tuesday, issued a new mortgage default warning on Friday in its latest Financial Stability Review warning about borrowers struggling to repay their mortgages (pictured is Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe)

Mortgage stress postcodes 2560: 95.02 per cent stress level in an area covering Campbelltown, Leumeah and Airds in Sydney’s outer south-west 3806: 95.01 per cent stress level in an area covering Berwick in Melbourne’s outer south-east 6163: 94.92 per cent stress level in an area covering Samson and Bibra Lake in Perth’s south

The RBA issued a new mortgage default warning on Friday in its latest Financial Stability Review.

Borrowers are considered in default on their loans when they are 90 days or more behind on their repayments.

“A small group of borrowers in Australia are particularly vulnerable to repayment difficulties due to rising interest rates and cost of living pressures,” it said.

‘Many of these households have low liquidity buffers, low incomes and high debt relative to their income.’

A slowing economy also hits after taxes, making it even more difficult for borrowers to service their loans.

“A large fall in house prices resulting in negative household equity, together with further shocks to disposable income, would increase the risk of some borrowers defaulting on their loan obligations,” the RBA said.

The Reserve Bank also warned of a higher arrears rate, where borrowers are 30 days or more behind on their mortgage repayments.

“A small proportion of borrowers with lower savings and high debt are vulnerable to payment difficulties,” it said.

‘As a result, mortgage arrears are likely to increase over the coming period from currently very low levels.’

Digital Finance Analytics has revealed the postcodes where 95 per cent of borrowers are in mortgage stress, where they don’t have enough cash flow to pay their bills and living expenses after making a monthly repayment. These hot spots included Berwick in Melbourne’s south-east

Sydney borrowers typically have a $1 million loan just to buy a typical house with a 20 percent deposit.

That’s 11 times an average full-time salary of $92,030, meaning only a working couple or a very high income can service a mortgage.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the banking regulator, considers a debt ratio of six or more to be dangerous.

Digital Finance Analytics has revealed the postcodes where 95 per cent of borrowers are in mortgage stress, where they don’t have enough cash flow to pay their bills and living expenses after making a monthly repayment.

These hot spots included the Campbelltown area in Sydney’s outer south-west, Berwick in Melbourne’s south-east and Samson in Perth’s south in September, before the RBA’s latest rate hike.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said the downturn was now spreading beyond Australia’s two biggest cities.

“To date, Sydney and Melbourne have led the declines, but prices in other capital cities now appear to have also peaked – and the decline in Brisbane has accelerated,” he said.

National Australia Bank is particularly concerned about falling house prices in Sydney and Melbourne

Brisbane’s median house price in the three months to September fell 5.1 per cent to $841,923.

What the big banks now expect WESTPAC: 3.6 percent cash rate in March 2023 (up from 3.35 percent in February) COMMONWEALTH BANK: 2.85 percent cash rate in November (up from 2.6 percent) ANZ: 3.6 percent in May (up from 3.35 percent cash rate in December) NAB: 2.85 percent cash rate in November

NAB expects a slight decline of 0.8 percent in 2022, followed by a 9.4 percent decline in 2023.

This would see Brisbane’s midpoint house price fall by $6,263 this year and $73,010 next year, causing a 10.2 per cent plunge or $79,274 over two years from December’s base of $782,967.

Hobart’s median house price has fallen 4.3 per cent over three months to $761,368.

NAB expects a 23 percent drop over two years to $583,241.

That’s based on a 6.4 percent drop in 2022 and a 16.6 percent drop in 2023, which would wipe out $116,088.

The Reserve Bank noted that unemployment at just 3.5 percent did not translate into strong wage growth.

“Despite a strong labor market, income growth has not kept pace with inflation in Australia, leaving households with less capacity to service their debt,” it said.

Australia’s inflation rate of 7 percent in July was the fastest since 1990.

While it moderated to 6.8 per cent in August, it was more than double the RBA’s 2 to 3 per cent target as fruit and vegetables rose 18.6 per cent as petrol prices rose 15 per cent.

Wages in the year to June grew by just 2.6 per cent, meaning most workers are suffering a fall in real wages adjusted for inflation.

The RBA expects inflation in 2022 to reach a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent.

A global economic slowdown has the potential to also cause an economic slowdown in Australia, which the Reserve Bank said it was particularly concerned about.

“Debt service challenges will become more widespread if economic conditions, particularly the unemployment rate, turn out to be worse than expected and house prices fall sharply,” it said.

The latest RBA hike is far from the last, with Westpac now forecasting a cash rate of 3.6 per cent in February next year, while ANZ has that level reached by May 2023.

The Commonwealth Bank and NAB expect a cash rate of 2.85 per cent this year.