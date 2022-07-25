NAB CEO Ross McEwan complains interest rates are too LOW

A bank boss with a $4 million salary has suggested that interest rates are too low as average borrowers face a $1,000 per month increase in their mortgage repayments.

Ross McEwan, the director of NAB, said a decade of falling interest rates had to come to an end as inflation rose, with borrowers already experiencing the biggest rate hike since 1994.

“We’re going through a rate hike after they’ve been falling for 11 years, and we have high inflation that skyrockets every time we go to the supermarket or the gas station,” he told the Australian Strategic Business Forum.

“There is an impact, but in a way we have to deal with that and get interest rates back to a more normalized level.”

Mr. McEwan, who received compensation of $4,013,241 last year, lamented that there was too much negativity about the economy.

“I think we’re talking the economy down and we’re seeing some parts of the economy doing really really well,” he said.

Ross McEwan, NAB’s chief executive with a fee of $4,013,241, said interest rates were needed to “get back to a more normalized level” (he is pictured downtown with NAB client advisors Emily Seeary and Sonam Dhaliwal)

While unemployment fell to a 48-year low of 4.8 percent in June, inflation rose 5.1 percent in the year to March — the strongest pace since 2001 and a level well above the 2 to 3 percent target. of the Reserve Bank.

ANZ expects inflation for the June quarter, scheduled for July 27, to show an annual increase in the consumer price index of 6.3 percent, which would be the fastest growth rate since 1990.

Gareth Aird, Commonwealth Bank’s Australian economics chief, expects Wednesday’s data to show inflation rising just under 6.2 percent, but said a “material upside surprise” from the data “raises the risk of a rise in inflation.” 75 basis points’. the Reserve Bank board meeting in August.

A rate increase of 0.75 percent would be the strongest monthly increase since December 1994.

It would also push the cash interest rate to a seven-year high of 2.1 percent, up from the current three-year high of 1.35 percent, after the strongest rate hikes in nearly three decades.

Mr McEwan lamented that there was too much negativity about the economy (pictured is a house in Melbourne)

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe suggested last week that 2.5 percent was a neutral spot rate, meaning it had to rise above that level to signal monetary policy tightening.

What the big banks are predicting NOW WESTPAC: 3.35 percent spot interest by February 2023 This includes increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October, November, December and February ANZ: 3.35 percent spot interest by November 2022 This includes increases of 50 basis points in August, September, October and November COMMON BANK: 2.6 percent cash rate in November This includes rate hikes of 50 basis points in August and September and a rise of 25 basis points in November NAB: 2.85 percent spot interest in November This includes a 50 basis point increase in August and September and a 25 basis point increase in October and November Source: RateCity

Despite the likelihood of more rate hikes, M. McEwan said most borrowers can handle it.

“I know averages are very, very dangerous, but that’s 30 percent of our clients who are well ahead on their payments, which is a good starting point to enter a rising interest rate,” he said.

“The other thing we have is we don’t judge the client by the level of interest they’ve paid over the years.

‘There is a buffer on top of that.

“We think there is still a good level that customers can and will pay, even if inflation is hitting them in other areas.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised spot interest rates in May for the first time since November 2010, ending the era of record-low cash interest rates of 0.1 percent.

An interest rate hike of half a percentage point in June was the largest monthly increase since February 2000.

Another 50 basis point increase in July brought the spot interest rate to a three-year high of 1.35 percent.

Successive rate hikes in May, June and July have already marked the strongest rate of increase since 1994.

All major banks expect the RBA to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points in August and September.

But ANZ expects spot interest rates to hit a 10-year high of 3.35 percent in November, as the RBA raised rates by 50 basis points in August, September, October and Melbourne Cup Day.

Should that prediction come true, a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would be $1,060 monthly in November than it was in May before the RBA raised rates.

A borrower who would pay off a Commonwealth Bank floating rate would have to pay $3,366 a month, compared to $2,306 six months earlier.

Mr. McEwan had advice for borrowers struggling with higher interest rates.

“All I keep saying is if customers get in trouble, please pick up the phone,” he said.

‘Because if we can talk to them very early, the solutions are usually there.

“What usually happens is shame sets in and people don’t answer the phone and they won’t respond until they have the last letter.”