NAB announces fixed rate interest rise for some of its borrowers

NAB has announced plans to raise fixed interest rates for some of its borrowers by as much as 0.6 percent.

The major bank is increasing the rate for owner-occupiers and investors who take out a new NAB Keuzepakket or Custom Home Loan.

Homeowners who take a one-year flat rate on a NAB Choice Package are hit the hardest with a 0.6 percent increase.

The rates will be increased by 0.3 percent for customers with a two-year fixed rate and by 0.55 percent for a three-year fixed rate and by 0.4 percent for a four-year fixed rate.

Investors will experience a 0.4 percent increase at a fixed rate of one and two years, and a 0.55 increase at a fixed rate of three, four or five years.

Sally Tindall, research director of RateCity.com.au, said NAB was one of the growing list of lenders to increase flat rates.

“Fixed rate hikes are still coming quickly and vigorously as borrowing costs continue to weigh on banks’ bottom line,” she said.

“In the past month alone, we’ve seen 90 lenders raise flat rates, including NAB, which has now raised its rates twice in July.”

The adjustment comes as the major banks raise their fixed rates and lower their variable rates in an effort to attract new customers.

Nine lenders have cut variable rates in the past three months, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia cutting the lowest variable rate for new customers by 0.15 percent.

Macquarie Bank cut their variable rates by 0.25 percent, and ING and ME Bank by 0.15 percent.

Historic inflation levels JUNE 2022: 6.1 percent MARCH 2022: 5.1 percent JUNE 2001: 6.1 percent DECEMBER 1990: 6.9 percent JUNE 1990: 7.7 percent MARCH 1990: 8.7 percent JUNE 1987: 9.3 percent Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, annual consumer price index data released quarterly

The major banks are raising their fixed rates in anticipation of the future market price for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s spot interest.

Last year, the big banks offered two percent fixed mortgage rates when the cash interest rate was still at an all-time low of 0.1 percent and RBA Governor Philip Lowe was promised that interest rates would not be raised until 2024 at the earliest. .

The Australian Securities Exchange’s 30-day interbank cash futures market forecasts a spot rate of 3.4 percent by March 2024.

This is even higher than Westpac’s forecast of a cash interest rate of 3.35 percent in February, which would be the highest since October 2012.

ANZ expects spot interest rates to rise from the existing three-year high of 1.35 percent to a ten-year high of 3.35 percent in November, with rate hikes of 50 basis points in August, September, October and Melbourne Cup day.

NAB forecasts a cash interest rate of 2.85 percent by November, while the Commonwealth Bank forecasts a cash interest rate of 2.6 percent by that month.

Treasury expects inflation to rise to 7.75 percent by the end of this year, which would be the highest since the March 1990 quarter.

Headline inflation rose 6.1 percent in the period to June, the fastest pace since mid-2001, when gasoline prices rose again above $2 a liter.

Excluding the one-off effect of the introduction of the GST, this was the highest consumer price index in 32 years.

RBA rate hikes of 1.25 percentage points in May, June and July were already the most severe since 1994.

Australian inflation is up 6.1 percent for the first time in two decades, raising fears of a super-high rate hike in August.

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at its strongest pace since mid-2001, after unemployment fell to its 48-year low of 3.5 percent last month.

But excluding the one-off effect of the introduction of GST, Australia’s CPI was the highest since the December quarter of 1990, during the first Gulf War.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: ‘These are confronting numbers’ with mortgage rates set to continue rising.

“It will get harder before it starts to diminish,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough time ahead. We expect it to get higher.’

Headline inflation is now well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of two to three percent, with the latest reading showing a sharp rise from the pace of 5.1 percent in March, when gasoline prices rose above $2 a year. liters climbed.