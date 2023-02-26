Entertainment

NAACP Image Awards 2023: Zendaya sizzles in plunging gown before switching into white co-ord

Excellent movie

A Jazzman’s Blues

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

Emancipation

The Queen of Women

UNTIL

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – TOTAL

Keke Palmer-Alice

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Regina Hall – Base for Jesus. Save your soul

Viola Davis – The Woman King – WINNER

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Atlanta

blackish

Rap S**t

The Wonder Years

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – blackish

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood – WINNER

Donald Glover-Atlanta

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry–Atlanta

Deon Cole – blackish

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary School

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Jenifer Lewis – blackish

Marsai Martin – blackish

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary School

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 – WINNER

Brandee Evans – P Valley

Queen Latifah – The equalizer

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel Air

Amin Joseph – Snowfall

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith – Power Book II: Ghost – WINNER

J. Alphonse Nicholson – P Valley

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters – WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Terrence Howard – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Trevante Rhodes – Mike

Wendell Pierce – Don’t hang up

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement

Keith David – From Scratch – WINNER

Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Russell Hornsby-Mike

Terrence ‘TC’ Carson – A Wesley Christmas

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna

Danielle Deadwyler – From scratch

Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters – WINNER

Phylicia Rashad – Little America

Excellent album

Renaissance – Beyoncé – WINNER

Mr. Morale and the Big Wanderers – Kendrick Lamar

Age/Gender/Location – Ari Lennox

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

Airy – Chris Brown

Jackie Robinson Sports Award

Serena Williams – WINNER

President’s Award

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson – WINNER

