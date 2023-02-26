NAACP Image Awards 2023: Zendaya sizzles in plunging gown before switching into white co-ord

Excellent movie
A Jazzman’s Blues
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Emancipation
The Queen of Women
UNTIL
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Danielle Deadwyler – TOTAL
Keke Palmer-Alice
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Regina Hall – Base for Jesus. Save your soul
Viola Davis – The Woman King – WINNER
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Atlanta
blackish
Rap S**t
The Wonder Years
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – blackish
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood – WINNER
Donald Glover-Atlanta
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry–Atlanta
Deon Cole – blackish
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary School
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Jenifer Lewis – blackish
Marsai Martin – blackish
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary School
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 – WINNER
Brandee Evans – P Valley
Queen Latifah – The equalizer
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel Air
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith – Power Book II: Ghost – WINNER
J. Alphonse Nicholson – P Valley
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters – WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Terrence Howard – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Trevante Rhodes – Mike
Wendell Pierce – Don’t hang up
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement
Keith David – From Scratch – WINNER
Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Russell Hornsby-Mike
Terrence ‘TC’ Carson – A Wesley Christmas
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna
Danielle Deadwyler – From scratch
Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters – WINNER
Phylicia Rashad – Little America
Excellent album
Renaissance – Beyoncé – WINNER
Mr. Morale and the Big Wanderers – Kendrick Lamar
Age/Gender/Location – Ari Lennox
Watch The Sun – PJ Morton
Airy – Chris Brown
Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams – WINNER
President’s Award
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson – WINNER