N.Y.C. Will Expand Compost Pickup to Queens in October

What happens to food scraps in the garbage can is both gross (rats, garbage juice) and heavy (methane emissions, climate crisis). In New York, the fate of stale food has recently ignited and caused passions a political stench.

But now the city is trying to get past the compost drama with a new plan to help more New Yorkers separate organic waste — food scraps and yard waste that can be turned into rich soil — from other, non-compostable waste.

New York has long lagged behind other major cities in recycling organic waste, which makes up a third of the waste sent to landfills. In 2020, City Hall suspended its composting program and plans to expand it to the entire city, citing pandemic budgetary tensions. When it came back, there was a new, complicated one opt-in process which served only a handful of neighborhoods.