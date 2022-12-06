N Korea orders new artillery fire over US-S Korea drills

The order comes a day after North Korea said it fired more than 130 shells into the sea off its east and west coasts.

North Korea’s military has ordered frontline units to fire artillery into the sea for a second consecutive day in response to exercises by US and South Korean forces in an inland border area.

The order on Tuesday came a day after North Korea fired about 130 artillery shells into waters near its western and eastern maritime borders with South Korea.

A spokesman for the North Korean military said the latest planned artillery barrage was intended as a “strong warning” for Seoul and in response to signs of South Korean artillery exercises in the border area.

The official called on Seoul to immediately stop its “provocative” military actions.

The South Korean and US militaries are currently conducting live-fire exercises with multiple missile launchers and howitzers at two separate proving grounds in the Cheorwon region, which began Monday and will continue through Wednesday.

The Allies say the exercises are needed to deter nuclear-armed North Korea, which has tested a record number of missiles this year and is preparing to resume nuclear tests for the first time since 2017.

On the day the exercises began, the North Korean military said it detected dozens of South Korean projectiles flying southeast from the Cheorwon region and ordered western and eastern coastal units to fire artillery as a warning.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the shells fired by North Korea fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to ease military tensions and urged Pyongyang to to comply with the agreement.

It was the first time North Korea had fired weapons into the maritime buffer zones since Nov. 3, when about 80 artillery shells landed in the North Korean side of the zone off the east coast.

In addition to the artillery fire, North Korea has launched dozens of missiles this year, including multiple tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile system that could potentially reach the US mainland.

North Korea has also carried out a series of short-range launches it describes as simulated nuclear strikes against South Korean and US targets in an angry response to an expansion of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea that North Korea regards as rehearsals for a possible invasion.

Experts say North Korea hopes to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength and force the US to accept it as a nuclear power.