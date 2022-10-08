N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — eSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff say the launch happened early on Sunday, but did not provide further details on how far the weapon flew.

The Japanese government also says that North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile.

The launch, the sixth round of weapons tests in the north in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea completed another round of naval exercises off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula. An American aircraft carrier was involved in the exercises.

The North Korean military warned on Saturday that the US realignment of the aircraft carrier near the Korean peninsula is causing a “significant negative splash” in regional security.

