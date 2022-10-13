N. Korea fires missile after flying warplanes near border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the launch took place early Friday, but did not provide further details.

It’s the latest in a wave of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

North Korea said Thursday it had tested long-range cruise missiles the day before.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff also said North Korea had flown fighter jets near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There are no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below:

South Korea says North Korea has flown fighter jets near the rivals’ border, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that North Korean planes flew as much as 12 kilometers (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border between late Thursday and early Friday.

It’s a highly unusual incident, and it comes… amid heightened tensions between the rivals over North Korea’s barrage of rocket tests in recent days.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other combat aircraft. There were no reports of clashes between the rivals.

PART: