N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea said on Monday that the recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported Monday. . Leader Kim Jong Un indicated he would conduct more provocative tests in the coming weeks.

The North’s statement, released on the 77th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to cement public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic economic hardship, a security threat posed by the strengthened military alliance between the US and South Korea. and other difficulties.

“By launching exercises of the tactical nuclear operation units seven times, the real war capabilities … of the nuclear forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and at any time were fully displayed, ” ” official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean troopsinvolving the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

North Korea saw the exercises as a military threat and decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its deterrence against wars and to warn its enemies, KCNA said.

North Korea views military exercises between the US and South Korea as a rehearsal for an invasion, though the allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul in May, the US and South Korean armies have expanded their exercises, previously scaled back amid the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The launches – all overseen by Kim – include a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched under a reservoir in the northeast; another ballistic missile that also simulates the loading of tactical warheads designed to hit the South Korean airport; and a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile that flew over Japanreported KCNA.

Kim said the launches were “an obvious warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response and strike capabilities, KCNA said.

“The steady, deliberate and irresponsible actions by the US and the South Korean regime to escalate tensions will only lead to greater response, and we are always closely monitoring the situation crisis,” KCNA said.

Kim also reiterated that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal.

“Saying that the enemies have still talked about dialogue and negotiation as they posed us military threats, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and felt no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we need to send a clearer signal to the enemies who are escalating the regional situation by engaging the massive armed forces with more powerful and determined will and action at all times.”

Kim said he would rigorously take all unspecified military steps if necessary to respond to possible additional steps from South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear forces would “maintain and further strengthen their strongest nuclear response posture in every way possible” to fulfill their duties to defend the dignity and sovereign rights of the North.

Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could conduct more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test as it prepares to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to return to negotiations without conditions. But North Korea has said it won’t do this unless the United States first drops its hostile policies against the North, in clear reference to regular US and South Korean military exercises and US-led economic sanctions.

Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to be recognized by the US as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim says is essential to lifting the crippling UN sanctions against his country.

“North Korea has multiple reasons to publish a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence delivers a patriotic headline to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.

“Pyongyang is concerned about military exercises by the US, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrent, it makes explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. The KCNA report could also foreshadow an upcoming nuclear test for the kind of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.

