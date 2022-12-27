N-Dubz star Tulisa shows off her figure while sunbathing on the beach in Thailand.

You are enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Thailand.

And Tulisa Contostavlos showed off her figure in a white crochet ensemble as she gave fans a glimpse of a trip to the beach while on vacation on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old N-Dubz star looked great in a crop top and matching shorts as she strolled across the sand in the idyllic location.

Her toned abs and lithe legs were on full display in the skimpy outfit that highlighted her gym-honed body as she topped off her tan.

Tulisa completed her perfect outfit for the summer with dark tones and a blue cap and wore her long dark hair in loose waves on her shoulders.

Also on her Instagram story she showed the amazing beach scenery with blue sea and perfect white sand.

Tulisa is on vacation after the N-Dubz tour which had mixed reviews from those who went to see it.

While his sold-out tour delighted his hardcore fans, the concerts were marred by stories of fights in the crowd and a cancellation due to Dappy losing his voice.

In early December, their final gig at London’s O2 was plagued with further problems, as a source told MailOnline the band was 40 minutes late for the stage.

They said, ‘They were supposed to start at 9pm, but they didn’t get there until 9:40pm. Everyone was restless and there were multiple fights in the crowd.

“We told the waiters that the police had been called, but there was also glass on the floor and a broken vodka bottle on the bathroom floor.” In fact, we left after a few songs because we didn’t feel safe.

A source later told MailOnline: ‘They were 20 minutes late. Regular stage time each time is 9pm, but they continued at 9:20pm

‘Also, glass is not allowed on the floor of the O2 arena. They are just plastic cups. There was no glass for sale in the place.

N-Dubz consists of Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, 35, – his cousin Tulisa and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson, 35.

His most famous hits include No Regrets, Say It’s Over, Number One and Playing With Fire.

The source also claimed that Tulisa was starting to lose her voice, just after Dappy was forced to cancel a concert due to illness.

Without a doubt, Tulisa was trying to continue despite not feeling her best so as not to disappoint the fans.

Some viewers took to Twitter to say they loved the concert, with the likes of Wes Nelson and A1 x J1 cheering the crowd on as supporting acts, but one noted that “the tour is taking its toll on the band.”

Last month, N-Dubz apologized after the band canceled their planned Nottingham gig with just five minutes’ notice.

However, fans continued to be angry about losing money for travel, hotels, and childcare and demanded a refund.

Dappy, Tulia and Fazer took to their social media at the time to apologize to their fans, writing that they had just received the doctor’s advice that Dappy was unable to perform before they were supposed to go on stage.