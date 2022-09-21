N-Dubz star Fazer reveals his long-term girlfriend Ashley is pregnant with twins

N-Dubz star Fazer has announced that his long-term girlfriend is pregnant with twins.

The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Rawson, and his girlfriend Ashley Emma Havelin are already parents to daughter Ava Rose, whom they welcomed in 2013.

Now they are expecting their second and third children, with Fazer saying they are “blessed” with the twins.

Pictured: Fazer with Ashley and their daughter Ava Rose

He told The sun: ‘It’s double the effort – We are blessed. It has completely blown us away, we’ve been walking on air ever since we heard the news that we’re expecting twins.’

Glamor model Ashley admitted carrying two babies was different and said she suffered from morning sickness as her baby bump grew rapidly.

“My belly is already twice as big — I didn’t get on the show with Ava until I was well into my fifth month,” she said.

In January 2013, he started dating model Ashley Emma and just a few months later they welcomed their daughter Ava Rose Rawson.

Romance: Fazer (pictured in September 2021)

Fazer rose to fame in the 00s alongside Dappy and Tulisa as part of hip-hop group N-Dubz, which had hits such as Strong Again and I Need You.

He founded the British hip-hop group with band members Tulisa Contostavlos and her cousin Costadinos Contostavlos, AKA Dappy – in 2000.

After the success of two albums and eight songs that made it to the UK Singles Chart, they decided to go their separate ways in 2011.

But they’ve reunited to release new music, and more songs are reportedly set to be released by the end of 2022.

The trio will embark on a massive reunion arena tour next month and recently released new music for the first time in over a decade.

Fame: N-Dubz (pictured in 2010)

Earlier this year, N-Dubz released their single Charmer, their first song since their 2011 single Morning Star.

Meanwhile, Fazer released his new single Tears in February and also plans to release his next two solo songs as NFTs and uses Canadian rapper Tory Lanez as a blueprint.

The Camden-born star has a solid behind-the-scenes career as a music producer and as a solo artist.

But the music mogul recently said he is planning a career move into producing soundtracks for movies because he wants to set his sights on something completely different.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk earlier this year, he said: ‘I really want to start making movie soundtracks.

“I feel like I could do the next Avatar soundtrack!”

He also told the online publication that his goal is to be “the next Hans Zimmer.”

Fazer, who has collaborated with the likes of Jessie J and Rita Ora, said he understands music of all genres “and understands how music can evoke emotions,” and said he was eager to take a step toward orchestral music.

“Even with Tears, I made sure it had an emotional feel, with minor chords… mostly sad chords,” he said.

“When you use those chords, emotions come up, when you use happy chords, other emotions come up… If you’ve ever seen a movie without music in it, it would be so weird.”