MZ Skin Dr Maryam Zamani shares her anti-ageing beauty secrets

The doctor behind the ‘game-changing’ skin care range MZ skin has shared the secrets behind her enviable complexion – including a consistent routine, no coffee, beauty sleep and a good eye cream.

Dr. Maryam Zamani from London was exposed to plastic surgery early on while working in Thailand for Operation Smile – an organization that helps children and adults with cleft lips and palates.

When she returned to medical school, she found she enjoyed delicate facials and eventually moved into ophthalmology and oculoplasty—a specialty focusing on the function of the eye and the facial areas surrounding it.

She then moved into non-surgical aesthetics and later developed her own practice incorporating everything she had learned.

Dr. Zamani’s skills combined with her love of skin care and a nightly ritual then grew into her own skin care line, MZ Skin, which she began formulating in 2014.

“I’ve always loved skincare since my teenage years when my mum bought me my first Lancôme moisturiser, and that continued through college and medical school,” Dr Zamani, 48, told FEMAIL.

‘Back then, Shiseido was my skin care of choice. I would study, work out, come home, shower, do my nightly skin care ritual, put on nice underwear and pajamas and get under my cold duvet.’

After completing his ophthalmology training, Dr. Zamani to note that ‘doctor’s marks’ began to appear and while they caught her attention, none were quite right.

“I started trying a few but was disinterested as I felt like I was medicating my face… the beautiful sensory experience and the ritualistic aspect was lost,” she said.

“Then I started working with my own chemist, creating formulas to supplement my routine.”

Dr. Zamani worked with her form, asking her patients and friends for feedback as she went.

‘I had no vision of what the future would bring, but when a buyer at Harrods wanted my products, MZ Skin was born. It’s been a fabulously exciting, challenging and rewarding path,” she said.

The brand’s aim is to show customers that you can get high performance skincare that is functional yet beautiful; Dr. Zamani describes it as a combination of ‘medically based know-how, feminine passion and determination’.

What is Dr. Zamani’s best diet and nutrition advice for good skin? I take a holistic view when it comes to beauty and believe that the best routine is supported by a healthy, balanced lifestyle. With that in mind, I’m a big fan of eating well. * I love green apples with almond butter * Every morning I start my day with warm water with ginger and lemon, then a green smoothie or freshly squeezed half mandarin and half orange juice at the office. * I never drink coffee and prefer a matcha with almond milk if I want something more * My normal breakfast is either porridge (with berries and a bit of honey) or poached egg with toast. If I’m running late, I eat a late breakfast around ten in my office or avocado toast sprinkled with chili flakes * I don’t like anything fried, I’m not a big fan of Chinese food either

‘Like me, most of us want that no foundation, foundation look which translates into clear skin; free of acne, pigment or redness. My morning regimen includes products that promote collagen production and prevent damage from daily pollution and environmental influences,’ she said.

‘They are easy to use and make me feel beautiful.’

Dr. Zamani keeps her routine simple and says the best regimen you can have is one you’re consistent with.

‘In the morning I wash my face with Skin Cleanse & Clarify while I’m in the shower. Afterwards, I layer on Brighten & Perfect 10% Vitamin C Serum to fight oxidative damage and promote collagen production while reducing the appearance of pigmentation, a condition I suffer from,’ she said.

‘I follow this with Soothe and Smooth to help build collagen in the delicate eye area while deeply hydrating the skin and my final step is Tint & Protect or Skin Hydrate and Nourish to help retain hydration on my skin, while protecting it with SPF.’

In the evening, she cleanses and then reinforces with serum, eye cream and a moisturizer.

“It’s always nice to have time once or twice a week to improve this with a relaxing ritual that can include ampoules, masks and an LED mask,” she said

Dr. Zamani said what makes her range stand out from the rest is its focus on keeping skincare simple

“We don’t need many different layers of skin care, we need skin care that works effectively and synergistically together,” she said.

“We use actives to promote even, hydrated, glowing skin, and key ingredients in the MZ range include performance-proven actives that we know work – antioxidants, retinol, peptides, stem cells and placenta.”

This, she says, is the key to solving one of the biggest mistakes women make with their skin care: overdoing it.

What are Dr Zamani’s favorite makeup and hair products? • Makeup: Tom Ford bronzer, Nars orgasme blush, Charlotte Tilbury/Chanel eyeliner, Chanel Les Beigies, Hermes 10 Rose D’Ete lip, Chanel mascara • Perfume: Dolce & Gabbana Red • Hair: Olaplex • SPF: Heliocare gel, Elta MD, Evy • From MZ Skin: A trio – Soothe & Smooth Eye Cream to help improve dark circles and reduce fine lines, Brighten & Perfect to improve skin tone and texture and Rest & Revive to make it look like I have slept ten hours, even when I have ‘t

“Sometimes when they see different doctors, instead of looking better, they look different. The goal is to be the best version of yourself… remember that less is more,” she said

“Often people expect results before they give their skin care enough time, or they use too many active ingredients that may or may not work together, and then they don’t know what could be exacerbating skin changes,” she said.

‘In terms of office procedures, people sometimes go to many different doctors for treatment. I think it’s best to do your research, maybe see a few different people who have been recommended to you, and to build a relationship with your doctor.

In terms of reducing the effects of aging, says Dr. Zamani that eye cream is the most important product.

“Beauty sleep and hydration are essential… and a smile always makes everything look better,” she said

“The eye area is the first to show signs of ageing, so make sure you use an effective eye cream, applied lightly with the ring finger,” she said, adding that everyone’s night and morning routines should be different.

‘The morning is all about protecting the skin, you should wear SPF every day to avoid premature aging and pigmentation in later years. In the evening, I recommend using a serum to help regenerate the skin loaded with antioxidants and other ingredients), followed by a night cream.

“My advice to women is to start using skin care products containing retinol to smooth fine lines, reduce pigmentation and make pores less visible.

