Mystikal arrested for rape, robbery, and four other charges in Louisiana

Three-time Grammy nominee Mystikal was arrested on six charges — including first-degree rape — and admitted to the Ascension Parish Jail in his native Louisiana on Sunday morning.

Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on facebook that the 51-year-old registered sex offender was detained for an alleged assault at a hospital nearby where the victim suffered “minor injuries.”

Mystikal (née Michael Tyler) was also charged with “simple robbery, domestic violence, strangulation, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.”

On Monday, TMZ reported that the troubled hip-hop star — whose father is daughter My’chelle, 23; and son Million, 22 – ‘has yet to go to court and bail has not yet been set.’

Mystikal previously spent 18 months at the Caddo Correctional Center from 2017-2019 for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, which were eventually turned down due to lack of evidence in 2020.

Before that, the former U.S. Army combat engineer spent 81 days in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail in 2012 on charges of domestic violence.

And Mystikal also served six years at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for sexual assault and extortion against his barber, as well as two offenses for failing to file tax returns for 1998-99.

The canceled rapper will perform at Ohio’s Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland’s Nautica on September 3, along with rappers Too $hort and Juvenile.

In 2020, Mystikal appeared in BET’s five-part docuseries No Limit Chronicles, focusing on Master P and his label.

The Shake Ya A** hitmaker – who was last featured on Blush’s 2017 song Cinderella – hasn’t released a full-length since his fifth studio album Tarantula in 2001.

