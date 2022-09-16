Mystery as toddler who vanished from his home in middle of the night is found dead half a mile away

<!–

A tragic mystery has befallen a tribal area when an Oklahoma toddler was found dead half a mile from his home after disappearing in the middle of the night.

Ares Muse, 2, was found dead on the evening of Monday, Sept. 12 after going missing from his home in Okemah the night before, according to the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthouse Police Department.

According to his father, he was last seen in his house around 1:30 am after crawling into bed with his parents.

When they awoke around 6:30 am, Ares was nowhere to be found, prompting a multi-agency search that searched the area for 12 hours before the boy’s body was found.

According to Jason Salsman, a spokesperson for the Muscogee Nation, young Ares had reportedly managed to pass through three locked doors to flee his home.

Although authorities have not yet identified the death as a criminal offence, an official investigation is underway and the boy’s family is working with law enforcement.

“We talked all day about wanting a good result, and we didn’t get that,” Salsman said.

“It’s a shame, but that doesn’t take away from the effort and how we have to be there at heart for this family.”

Multiple agencies at the tribal, local, state and federal levels were involved in the search and investigation, said Eric Foster of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“We hate to be able to deliver this kind of news, it’s a shame. But we’ll get together,” Foster said.

“And there were also a lot of civilians who wanted to help us, and that’s just Oklahoma and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

Ares, according to his grandmother, was “the pride of the family.” He loved helping his father and the process of dying Easter eggs.

According to the page, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. So far, it has raised $1,340 from a $5,000 goal.

“Ares was a sweet boy. Just before his 3rd birthday. He loved his mother, father and sister dearly and was his aunt’s second son,” the description reads.

“The hole left in all of our hearts will never be filled. ‘