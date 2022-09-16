Mystery surrounds death of mother, 37, and her son who were found dead from fentanyl overdose

A happy-go-lucky mother and her teenage son were found dead in their bed from a drug overdose that a coroner says will never be explained.

Jenny Smith, 37, and her 17-year-old son Joseph were found at their home on Marmion Road, near Sefton Park in Liverpool, on February 22, 2022.

Mrs. Smith was found under a duvet in the master bedroom, while Joseph was found on a makeshift bed on the living room floor.

Toxicology tests showed that the couple had both died from a massive overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

At their inquest at Gerard Majella Court yesterday, coroner Anita Bhardwaj said the tragic deaths of both mother and son raised questions that would likely never be answered.

Jenny Smith (right), 37, and her 17-year-old son Joseph (left) were found at their home on Marmion Road, near Sefton Park in Liverpool, on February 22, 2022.

She said, ‘We don’t know what happened. There seems to be one piece of the puzzle that is missing that we will never know, and the only people who did know are Jenny and Joseph.

“There are so many unanswered questions.”

Ms Smith, a former victim support worker, was last seen by a neighbor on Feb. 18 around 10 a.m. in the common area of ​​the apartment block where she lived with her son.

On February 20, Ms Smith’s father, Malcolm Smith, who lives in America, called the Merseyside Police Department and asked them to check on his family as he hadn’t heard from them for days.

Police visited the property on February 20 and 21, but no one came to the door. Calls to Mrs. Smith and Joseph’s cell phones also went unanswered.

When officers returned at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 and found that a note they had posted to Mrs. Smith the previous day had not been touched, they forced their way into the flat and found the bodies of both Mrs. Smith and Joseph.

Mrs. Smith’s father, Malcolm, said, “It was a great shock to me that they had even touched something like (fentanyl) because they were very anti-drug. Jenny, in particular, was the kind of person who wouldn’t take anything that wasn’t prescribed for her.

At their inquest at Gerard Majella Court (pictured) yesterday, coroner Anita Bhardwaj said the tragic deaths of both mother and son raised questions that would likely never be answered

“Jenny was very lucky; she enjoyed life. She didn’t go out as much as she could because she was suffering from gout. She did get along with people, she wasn’t a total loner.

“Joseph was exactly the same, very happy, very eager to learn. He took care of his grandmother when she was not feeling well.

“They were both good, ordinary people. It was a complete and total shock to me that they had to take fentanyl.”

The court was informed that no indications of suspicious circumstances had been found either on the spot or during the autopsy examination.

Neither Mrs. Smith nor Joseph had a history of drug use. Mrs. Smith had previously suffered from psychotic episodes and Gilbert’s syndrome, a hereditary liver disease.

Malcolm said: ‘Joseph wanted to work in the police force, then he wanted to be around dogs, then he considered doing forensics before finally deciding to use computer coding. He absolutely loved video games, especially Grand Theft Auto, which they both loved immensely.

“I can’t imagine they ever experimented with drugs. It was very rare for any of them to take a sip. Joseph would have the odd thing, a small glass of wine at Christmas. But neither of them really liked such a thing.’

Ms Bhardwaj gave a narrative conclusion, saying: ‘It is unclear why Jenny and her son consumed an excessive amount of the drug that had not been prescribed for them.’

She turned to Malcolm and added: ‘They were clearly both intelligent young people and it must have been a shock to hear what really happened, and when the toxicology came through, what the cause of death was.

“It seems like such a loss of two young lives who clearly had plans for the future and a future ahead of them. All I can say is that there seems to be missing a piece of the puzzle as to why they did what they did, but unfortunately we’ll never know the answer.’

Visit for confidential support samaritans.org or call 116 123