Mystery over why Sydney Swans are wearing black armbands at the AFL grand final

The Sydney Swans wore black armbands during the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, although there was confusion among football fans as to who the finalists were honoring at the MCG.

Each Swans player donned a black armband on their left arm during the showpiece event – with the garment typically worn as a tribute to a figure who has recently died.

Yet there was no mention of the Swans’ tribute – or who it was intended for – on their official Twitter or website, causing confusion among fans online.

The Sydney Swans wore black armbands at the AFL grand final, but no one knew who it was for

Black armbands are typically worn as a tribute to a notable figure who has recently died

“Maybe a stupid question, but who are the black armbands for?” asked a fan on Twitter.

A Sydney fan account suggested the armbands are a tribute to the grandmother of Swans duo Tom and Paddy McCartin, who died earlier this week.

More to follow.