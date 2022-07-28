Mystery over spike in Covid deaths on hottest day of the year: Virus fatalities doubled in 40C heat

Covid deaths peaked on the hottest day on record in what experts say could be the first sign of an increase in heatwave fatalities.

Official figures show that 258 people with the virus died in England on July 19 – the same day the mercury reached 40.2C (104.4F).

The figure rose 100 (68 percent) in a week and marks the highest daily death toll since April, when the number of infections was at record levels.

However, the number of deaths is still at a fraction of the level observed during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Scientists trying to unravel the sudden spike say Covid infections were already at very high levels when the heat wave hit.

They suggest that the rise in deaths may have been among people who died from heat-related illness but who happened to have Covid at the same time.

Others warned that some elderly and frail people may have died because they isolated themselves with the virus. The blistering temperatures may have also exacerbated people’s Covid infections.

However, the way deaths are recorded in the NHS means that many of the deaths likely occurred days before they were actually posted on the government dashboard.

Daily virus deaths had already slowly risen earlier this month, with an estimated 3.1 million people infected in the days leading up to July 19.

An image from Met Office last week shows how parts of London and southern England have suffered record temperatures of up to 40°C

Heat waves kill up to 2,000 Britons each summer, as dehydration and heatstroke can lead to deadly blood clots, cause strokes and worsen those already suffering from underlying conditions.

Accidents and injuries, such as from car accidents, are also more common during warm periods.

While the actual number of deaths linked to two days of record-breaking heat last week won’t be known for months, experts estimate that more than 800 people died last Monday and Tuesday in the UK alone.

The Covid data, published by the UK Health Security Agency, counts all virus deaths among Britons who tested positive in the past 28 days.

However, not all of these deaths are primarily caused by the virus.

Separate data shows that Covid is the underlying cause of only six in ten deaths posted on the government dashboard.

This chart shows the number of deaths directly caused by Covid in England and Wales. The number of deaths recorded in these countries is currently well below that of previous waves earlier year and a fraction of the number seen at the start of 2021

Covid infection can also worsen the condition of those who are already unwell, especially patients with heart and respiratory problems.

The two days of data available since last week’s peak show that the daily number of deaths within 48 hours has fallen dramatically by 57 percent. Meanwhile, hospital admissions have been falling for two weeks.

Meaghan Kall, an epidemiologist with the UK Health Security Agency, said it is too early to know for sure what caused the spike.

But the high prevalence of the virus – with one in 17 people in England thought to be infected at the time – coupled with the heat wave could be to blame.

“The curious question is what fraction is excess heat wave deaths, versus Covid, or possibly a combination of the two with the heat aggravating severe Covid disease,” she wrote on Twitter.

Warm weather can cause dehydration, which makes the blood thicker. It also lowers blood pressure, making it more difficult to pump blood around the body. This can lead to blood clots and strokes.

And overheating can make symptoms worse for people with heart and respiratory problems — which can prove fatal.

There is also a higher risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially if you exercise outside when it’s hot. This is caused by too little drinking and fluid loss through sweat.

The greatest risk are the elderly, single people or in a care home and the long-term sick.

Those who are bedridden, with pre-existing conditions such as respiratory disease and heart problems, are most at risk.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that heatwaves can kill ‘sometimes unfortunately in very large numbers’.

Some of the increase in Covid deaths “has nothing to do with” Covid contamination, while other fatalities include infected people who “would have survived without the heat wave,” he said.

Professor Hunter added: ‘Some may have died because having Covid meant they were more socially isolated than usual and thus at greater risk from the heat wave.

“All of these factors probably come into play, and we may never know for sure how many of these additional deaths resulted from each of these reasons.”

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, told MailOnline that the heatwave “could have exacerbated the effects of Covid infection.”

However, he said it is “always difficult to unravel data on deaths” because of the way it is collected.

Professor Yong said: ‘This spike in Covid deaths is a clear reflection of the very high levels of infection we have been experiencing in recent weeks.

It is estimated that about 70 percent of these deaths are not directly attributable to Covid, but are recorded as occasional infections as people are tested upon hospitalization.

“It may be that the heat wave has exacerbated the effects of covid infection, especially in people with underlying health conditions.”

However, dr. David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, told MailOnline that the high number of deaths is “probably not directly attributable to the hottest day of the year.”

The day a death is recorded usually reflects “the activities of the past two or three days rather than what was going on on that particular day,” he said.

So the fatalities recorded on Tuesday, July 19, “are likely the ones that fall on the weekend,” he said.

dr. Strain added: “I suspect this is just a representation of the impact of the BA.5 variant which we know returns to the lungs in a similar way as the Delta variant was and moves away from the upper airways where BA.2 was mainly active.’

He said that while nine in ten people in the UK have been double stung, which reduces the risk of serious illness and death from Covid, it is not enough to ‘avoid peaks like this’.

Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths will drop in the coming weeks, but ‘until that happens we’re back to the same old story of making sure your vaccines are up to date because that’s the best way to protect yourself’ , added Dr. Strain.