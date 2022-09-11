Mystery over hour-long delay before RAF jet flew senior royals to Queen’s bedside

Prince William and other senior royals faced a mysterious hour-long delay as they rushed to see the Queen before she died on Thursday.

The RAF jet – which also had Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on board – had left for Balmoral at 2:39 p.m., despite departing at 1.30 p.m. The sun reports.

At 3:50 p.m., the plane, a Dassault Falcon, landed at Aberdeen airport. The reason for the last-minute robbery at RAF Northolt in South Ruislip is not yet known.

Prince Harry was not on the plane and had to make his own trip to Scotland because a crash would have sparked a constitutional crisis, experts have suggested.

It is believed that the Duke of Sussex was furious that he had not reached Balmoral in time, two hours after the death of his beloved grandmother.

Just after 5pm, a fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by William, with Andrew in the passenger seat and Edward and Sophie in the back, arrived at Balmoral

Royal author Brian Hoey said: ‘There is a strong constitutional reason that William and Harry don’t fly together – and that has to do with the line of succession.

“Royal assistants have to take everything into account, and that has most likely been a factor.

“Although the events happened very quickly, they had years to plan for all eventualities.”

Mr Hoey, a constitutional expert, also said the “speed of events” had caught everyone off guard and could have affected travel plans.

Kate, Prince William’s wife, had stayed at Adelaide Cottage from their first day of school to pick up their children George, Charlotte and Louis, while her husband flew to his grandmother.

The Sussexes had announced at 1.50pm that both Harry and his wife Meghan would travel to Scotland, but at 4.40pm it became clear that Meghan would be left behind.

They stayed at Frogmore Cottage after flying in from the US for a series of charity events in London, Manchester and Germany.

At 12:32 p.m. Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health.

From left to right: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave to well-wishers during the long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10

At 6:31pm Buckingham Palace says in a statement: ‘The Queen died peacefully in Balmoral this afternoon’

They said the head of state was comfortable and royal doctors advised her to remain under medical supervision while the future king, the Prince of Wales, and the second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to go to the house. of the Queen in Aberdeenshire to run.

At 12.45pm Clarence House said that Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall had traveled to Balmoral. A minute later, Kensington Palace confirmed that William would also be traveling north.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London at 2:39 p.m.

The plane was carrying William, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

At 6:31 p.m. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

Just after 7pm, Charles, who became king after his mother’s death, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

At 7:08 p.m., Prime Minister Liz Truss said it was “the passing of the second Elizabethan era” and concluded a speech with “God save the King.”

She refers to Charles, the new king, as King Charles III, and says: ‘Today the Crown goes, as it has for over a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III. ‘

At 7:25 PM Clarence House confirmed that Charles would be known as King Charles III.

At 7:41 pm Kensington Palace confirms Kate and William will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.