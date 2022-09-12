Mystery of the diamond-bearing meteorites is SOLVED

The mystery of the diamond-containing meteorites found around the world has finally been solved.

Scientists from RMIT and Monash University in Australia have discovered that the diamonds formed in an ancient dwarf planet from our solar system.

The planet likely smashed into a giant asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, resulting in massive temperatures and moderate pressures.

These conditions caused graphite in the space rock to undergo a process that turned it into lonsdaleite – a rare hexagonal shape of diamond.

This was then partially replaced by regular diamond — a tetrahedral lattice of carbon atoms — as the planet cooled and the pressure dropped.

Professor Andy Tomkins, a geologist and lead author, said: ‘So nature has given us a process that we can try to replicate in industry.

“We believe that lonsdaleite can be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of preformed graphite parts with lonsdaleite.”

An ancient dwarf planet of our solar system likely smashed into a giant asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, resulting in massive temperatures and moderate pressures. These conditions caused graphite in the space rock to undergo a process that turned it into lonsdaleite – a rare hexagonal shape of diamond

Professor Andy Tomkins (left) of Monash University said: ‘We think lonsdaleite could be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of preformed graphite parts with lonsdaleite.’ He is pictured here with RMIT University PhD scientist Alan Salek and a ureilite meteor sample

The scientists studied 18 specimens of ureilite meteorites collected from around the world to investigate their origin. Pictured: Ureilite meteor sample

WHAT IS LONSDALEITE? Lonsdaleite is an ultra-hard material made up of only carbon atoms. They are arranged in a regular hexagonal grid. It is a type of diamond, which typically has carbon atoms arranged in a tetrahedral arrangement. It is found in nature in meteorite debris; when meteors containing graphite strike Earth, the immense heat and stress of the impact turns the graphite into diamond, but preserves graphite’s hexagonal crystal lattice.

The scientists studied 18 specimens of ureilite meteorites collected from around the world to investigate their origin.

Ureilites are a rare group of stony meteorites that make up less than one percent of the meteorites that fall to Earth.

They contain diamonds of pre-terrestrial origin, some in the form of Lonsdaleite.

While ordinary diamonds contain carbon atoms in a rigid, tetrahedral arrangement, the atoms in lonsdaleite are in a hexagonal lattice.

Hard as it is, regular diamond breaks and crumbles at high enough pressure or if there are minor flaws in the crystal, but this does not happen with lonsdaleite.

The material is named after the pioneering British crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale – the first woman to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society.

RMIT professor Dougal McCulloch predicted that its unique structure makes it a harder material than regular diamonds.

The researchers used advanced electron microscopy techniques to visualize slices of the meteorites that revealed how the diamond structures were formed.

The researchers used advanced electron microscopy techniques to visualize slices of the meteorites that revealed how the diamond structures were formed

They believe they came from the mantle of a dwarf planet that collided with an asteroid and caused chemical vapor deposition.

This is a process in which gas molecules react layer by layer to form a solid coating on a heated substrate.

“Chemical vapor deposition is one of the ways people make diamonds in the lab, mainly by growing them in a specialized room,” says Professor McCulloch.

After the collision, graphite in the space rocks underwent a chemical vapor deposition process with a supercritical fluid that retained its shape and texture.

Graphite is another material made solely of carbon, but this time in the form of stacked, one-atom-thick sheets of hexagonally arranged atoms.

Only weak forces hold these sheets together, meaning that when a pencil is moved over a piece of paper, they break apart, leaving a line.

The chemical vapor deposition resulted in lonsdaleite, which was later “partially replaced by diamond as the environment cooled and the pressure dropped,” Tomkins said.

While ordinary diamonds contain carbon atoms in a rigid, tetrahedral arrangement, the atoms in lonsdaleite are in a hexagonal lattice. Pictured: lonsdaleite hexagonal lattice structure

After the collision, graphite in the space rocks underwent a chemical vapor deposition process with a supercritical fluid that retained its shape and texture. Graphite is another material made solely of carbon, but this time in the form of stacked, one-atom-thick sheets of hexagonally arranged atoms. Left: Tetrahedral lattice structure of regular diamond. Right: hexagonal graphite plates

The results, published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesconfirm that lonsdaleite exists in nature.

Professor McCulloch said: ‘We have also discovered the largest lonsdaleite crystals known to date and are down to a micron in size – much, much thinner than a human hair.’

The findings advance the understanding of how the carbon phases form in ureilites, which has long been a mystery.

They suggest that all ureilite meteorites are remnants of the same protoplanet, bolstering the theory that the planets of the present solar system were forged from the remnants of these early worlds.

The team says lonsdaleite’s unusual structure could help inform new production techniques for ultra-hard materials in mining applications.

Professor Tomkins said: ‘So nature has provided us with a process that we can try to emulate in industry.

“We believe that lonsdaleite can be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of preformed graphite parts with lonsdaleite.”